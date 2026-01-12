Peptide Therapeutics Market Trends and Global Forecasts to 2040 - Investments Exceeding $7 Billion from Public and Private Sectors Reflect Burgeoning Interest and Potential Returns

Dublin, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Peptide Therapeutics Market: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, Till 2040 - Distribution by Type of Peptide, Route of Administration, Key Therapeutic Area and Geographical Regions" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The peptide therapeutics market is projected to expand from USD 84.2 billion to USD 162.4 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 6.8% during this period. Peptide therapeutics, developed from polypeptides, address various illnesses and include treatments for metabolic diseases, cancer, and hormonal disorders.

Driven by increasing occurrences of chronic conditions like diabetes, cancer, and autoimmune disorders, the demand for peptide therapies has surged. FDA-approved peptide therapeutics, such as Tirzepatide (Mounjaro) and Lutetium Lu-177 vipivotide tetraxetan (Pluvicto), highlight the market's growth potential. Pharmaceutical companies are focusing on innovative drug conjugates to tackle a broad spectrum of diseases.

The report outlines critical insights into the peptide therapeutics market's current state and future opportunities:

Boasting over 25 approved drugs and 280 candidates in development, peptide therapeutics represent a rapidly expanding drug class.

The development pipeline features peptides being tested for various delivery routes, primarily targeting metabolic and oncological disorders.

Global clinical trials, numbering over 1,200, emphasize the focus on metabolic disease treatment.

An increasing number of partnerships, predominantly in technology and product licensing, underscores the sector's momentum.

Investments exceeding USD 7 billion from public and private sectors reflect burgeoning interest and potential returns.

The peptide therapeutics market is segmented into key areas:

Medium Size Peptides: Medium-sized peptides dominate with a substantial share, attributed to their effective balance in size. Small peptides are projected to grow at over 20% CAGR, owing to their application in targeted drug manufacturing.

Medium-sized peptides dominate with a substantial share, attributed to their effective balance in size. Small peptides are projected to grow at over 20% CAGR, owing to their application in targeted drug manufacturing. Subcutaneous Route of Administration: The subcutaneous route holds a majority share due to its ability to bypass first-pass metabolism, enhancing therapeutic effectiveness. Demand for non-invasive routes suggests significant growth potential in topical administration.

The subcutaneous route holds a majority share due to its ability to bypass first-pass metabolism, enhancing therapeutic effectiveness. Demand for non-invasive routes suggests significant growth potential in topical administration. Metabolic Diseases: This segment is prime, driven by the pronounced need for treatments addressing diabetes and obesity. The market share for gastrointestinal disease peptides is set to expand significantly, with a 25% CAGR anticipated.

This segment is prime, driven by the pronounced need for treatments addressing diabetes and obesity. The market share for gastrointestinal disease peptides is set to expand significantly, with a 25% CAGR anticipated. Geographical Insights: North America leads in market share, with chronic disease prevalence propelling demand. The Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Prominent players in the peptide therapeutics market include Apellis Pharmaceuticals, BioLineRx, Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk, Takeda, and Zealand Pharma.

Key research areas explored in the report encompass market sizing, pipeline analysis, company profiles, and big pharma initiatives. The report addresses numerous critical questions and provides robust data supporting strategic decisions.

Purchase this report to harness detailed market analyses, understand competitive dynamics, and leverage insights for future growth. Additional benefits include Analytics Packs, free content customization, and report walkthrough sessions with the research team.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2025-2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $84.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $162.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.8% Regions Covered Global

