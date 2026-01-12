Oncovita announces a strategic partnership with Infinitusbio.AI to explore the design and optimize the development of new therapeutic candidates from its Measovir® platform.

San Diego, United-States and Paris, France – January 12, 2026. Infinitusbio.AI, a U.S.-based Pharmatech company and creator of the proprietary Simulative AI Digital Cell Clone platform, and Oncovita, a Paris-based biotechnology company spun out of the Institut Pasteur and specialized in in situ cancer immuno-oncolytic virotherapy, announce a strategic partnership aimed at accelerating the development of next-generation cancer immunotherapies while creating long-term value for both companies. The partnership follows infinitusbio.AI’s successful Digital Cell Clone simulations using Oncovita’s vaccine candidates, which confirmed the wet‑lab results generated by Oncovita.

On the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, held in San Francisco from January 12 to 15, Stéphane Altaba, CEO, and Patrick Spies, CFO of Oncovita, will present the company and this new partnership with infinitusbio.AI during a SimulativeBio session hosted at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP on Wednesday, January 14, from 3:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. (PST). The session will explore the theme: “Cells, Machines, and the Future of Pharma: The case for simulative AI as the viable approach to modeling complex biological systems at scale.”

In addition, Oncovita will present its strategy and latest developments at the RESI Conference on Tuesday, January 13 at 4:00 p.m. (PST) at the Marriott Marquis Hotel, San Francisco.

A strategic partnership to optimize the development of new therapeutics candidates from its Measovir® platform.

This collaboration combines infinitusbio.AI’s unique Simulative AI Digital Cell Clone platform with Oncovita’s deep expertise in developing new cancer treatments based on genetically modified Measles vaccine virus, creating a powerful engine for faster, more cost‑efficient advancement of new oncology therapies.

The partnership will leverage infinitusbio.AI’s Digital Cell Clone platform, which can directly incorporate real‑world patient data to strengthen the IND‑enabling process by integrating it with animal testing results.

Oncovita’s Measovir® proprietary platform enables the creation of customized therapeutic candidates based on the safe and lifelong protective measle vaccine to target solid tumor cancers. infinitusbio.AI will support Oncovita in selecting additional cancer indications for its current candidate MVdeltaC and suitable payloads for its future candidates, enabling efficient expansion of Oncovita’s drug pipeline and enhancing the company’s overall value.



« We’re delighted to enter this collaboration and advance our next generation immunotherapy programs with the support of infinitusbio.AI’s Digital Cell Clone platform. The partnership follows infinitusbio.AI’s successful Digital Cell Clone simulations using Oncovita’s vaccine candidates, which confirmed the wet‑lab results generated by Oncovita. Integrating infinitusbio.AI’s unique capabilities into our research aligns perfectly with our commitment to adopting smarter, more efficient R&D practices. This partnership will help us broaden the applicability of our Measovir® platform to address additional cancer types, design new payloaded-engineered candidates and significantly shorten the time needed to deliver new therapies to patients.”, said Stephane Altaba, CEO of Oncovita.

“We are very pleased to begin this strategic partnership with Oncovita, an exceptionally innovative French biotech company. We believe the combination of infinitusbio.AI’s Digital Cell Clones Lab platform and Oncovita’s deep expertise in immune-onco virotherapy will clearly demonstrate the transformative power of Simulative AI—from accelerating disease‑target discovery to optimizing clinical trial design. As we look ahead to an exciting 2026, we are confident this collaboration will drive meaningful progress in Oncovita’s next generation immunotherapy treatment development for the benefit of patients,” explains Khai Pham, Founder & CEO of infinitusbio.AI.

Oncovita’s development strategy includes combination‑therapy to enhance efficacy in specific clinical settings. infinitusbio.AI’s platform can accelerate this exploration without requiring a dedicated training dataset, using its Human Cell Intelligent Model that can auto‑differentiate into any digital cell clone within minutes to infer potential outcomes.

infinitusbio.AI’s mechanistic digital cell clones will play a key role in validating the mechanism of action of Oncovita’s next generation immunotherapy, providing deeper insights into its biological efficacy. infinitusbio.AI’s digital cell clones will enable comparative analyses, helping Oncovita evaluate its cancer immunotherapy against existing cancer therapies.

The collaboration will also support Oncovita in identifying predictive biomarkers that can guide patient selection and improve clinical success.



Press contact : Florence Portejoie, FP2COM, fportejoie@fp2com.fr



About infinitusbio.AI

infinitusbio.AI has developed the world’s first Simulative AI platform to create cell-drug interaction Simulative Intelligent Models that can auto-differentiate into any digital cell clone in minutes. This enables advancing discovery, disrupting and bypassing traditional clinical trial pathways, exploring and finding new indications for both on-market and off-patent drugs while saving billions of dollars.

Our AI continuously learns (neuroplasticity) and creates logical models of the world via collaborative reasoning using our macro-connectionist multi-agent approach.

infinitusbio.AI’s platform has been successfully used in cancer and autoimmune diseases www.infinitusbio.ai

About Oncovita

Oncovita, a spin-off from the Institut Pasteur, is a biotechnology company focused on the design and early development of innovative therapeutic and prophylactic vaccines targeting various cancers and infectious diseases. Its vaccine candidates are developed using its proprietary Measovir® technology platform, which enables genetic modification of the measles vaccine virus. Candidates developed using this plug-and-play platform include MVdeltaC, an oncolytic virus with strong immunogenic apoptotic activity for solid tumors, as well as several prophylactic combined vaccines against infectious diseases. Oncovita’s mission is to advance its cancer immunotherapy candidates from the preclinical stage to clinical proof of concept. Its lead candidate, MVdeltaC, is ready to enter the clinic and will be developed for the treatment of pleural mesothelioma and triple-negative breast cancer. The company was a prizewinner in the ‘Innovations in Biotherapies and Bioproduction’ program under the French Health Innovation Plan 2030.

https://www.oncovita.fr







Attachment