BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq - SNCY), Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq - VTYX), Flushing Financial Corp. (Nasdaq - FFIC), FONAR Corporation (Nasdaq - FONR)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq - SNCY)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Sun Country Airlines will be acquired by for 0.1557 shares of Allegiant common stock and $4.10 in cash for each Sun Country share owned, an implied value of $18.89 per share. The investigation concerns whether the Sun Country Airlines Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Additional information can be found at visit https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/sun-country-airlines-holdings-inc-nasdaq-sncy/.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq - VTYX)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Ventyx will be acquired by for $14.00 per share of common stock in an all-cash transaction (equal to an aggregate equity value of approximately $1.2 billion). The investigation concerns whether the Ventyx Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/ventyx-biosciences-inc-nasdaq-vtyx/.

FONAR Corporation (Nasdaq - FONR)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, FONR will be acquired by FONAR, LLC and FONAR Acquisition Sub, Inc. (collectively, “Buyer”) for $19.00 per share of common stock, in an all-cash transaction. The investigation concerns whether the FONAR Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/fonar-corporation-nasdaq-fonr/.

Flushing Financial Corp. (Nasdaq - FFIC)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Flushing Financial will be acquired by OceanFirst Financial Corp. (“OceanFirst”) (Nasdaq - OCFC) in an all-stock transaction whereby the shares issued to Flushing Financial stockholders in the merger are expected to represent approximately 30% of the outstanding shares of the combined company. The investigation concerns whether the Flushing Financial Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/flushing-financial-corp-nasdaq-ffic/.

