PRSA Foundation Announces 2026 Board of Directors and Expands Scholarship Support for Emerging PR Talent

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The PRSA Foundation announced its 2026 Board of Directors and reaffirmed its commitment to advancing diversity and expanding opportunity within the public relations profession.

Guided by its 2026 purpose statement, “Opening doors for the next generation of PR leaders,” the Foundation continues to broaden its support for students through scholarships, grants and industry partnerships that help launch meaningful careers.

The Foundation invests in emerging PR talent by awarding scholarships and grants to students active in PRSSA chapters, as well as other deserving undergraduate and graduate students across the United States and internationally. This includes students from a wide range of backgrounds who are pursuing careers in public relations, communications and related fields.

A key focus of the Foundation’s work is Foster the Future , an ongoing program that has grown significantly, thanks to recruitment support from founding partner, Mission North . Through this program, agencies and organizations support scholarships and internships that help students launch meaningful careers. Foster the Future continues to attract more partners each year and remains central to the Foundation’s mission to build a more inclusive and representative profession.

“Our mission has always been to open doors for the next generation of PR leaders, and we’re proud to expand the number of scholarships and grants available in 2026. The continued growth of programs like Foster the Future shows what’s possible when agencies, educators and industry leaders come together with a shared commitment to inclusion,” said Natan Edelsburg, chief partnerships officer, Muck Rack and 2026 PRSA foundation president. “We’re focused on creating real opportunities for students who will shape the future of our profession.”

“The PRSA Foundation plays an essential role in building a more diverse and representative public relations community,” said Heide Harrell, APR, director of communications, Central Arkansas Water and 2026 PRSA Chair. “Their investment in students, supported by strong partnerships across the industry, ensures that talented emerging professionals have the resources they need to learn, grow and thrive. PRSA is proud to support the Foundation’s work and to champion the next generation of communicators.”

The 2026 PRSA Foundation Board of Directors includes:

