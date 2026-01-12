Get Covered Illinois Gives Residents More Time to Enroll in Health Insurance, Deadline Now January 31

Chicago, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Get Covered Illinois announced today that it is giving residents an additional 16 days to enroll in health insurance through the state’s official marketplace. Customers now have until January 31 to apply for and enroll in coverage.

“We are seeing record numbers of customers finding more affordable coverage by taking the time to shop for and compare plans” said Morgan Winters, Director of Get Covered Illinois. “As a state-based marketplace, not only do we now have the authority to offer this special enrollment extension, but we also have more resources to support our customers in finding affordable health coverage options.”

Illinois invested nearly $7 million dollars into navigator grants that provide enrollment support to residents and has built a strong certified broker network. Brokers are critical enrollment partners who both help customers navigate the application and enrollment process and provide individual plan recommendations. These services are free to Illinois residents.

“There are more than 140 navigators and 9,000 brokers located around the state who stand ready to help our customers apply for and enroll in quality health coverage,” said Ezra Watland, Chief Operating Officer at Get Covered Illinois. “I recommend anyone needing health coverage or who hasn’t taken the time to compare their options, use this additional time to reach out to a broker or navigator.”

Illinois residents can connect with navigators and brokers by using the Get Covered Illinois online directory.

The deadline for enrolling in coverage starting February 1, 2026 is January 31. Visit GetCoveredIllinois.gov to apply and enroll or call our Customer Assistance Center at 1-866-311-1119 (TTY: 711). Our Customer Assistance Center is offering extended hours through January 31.

Get Covered Illinois is the state's official health insurance marketplace and a division of the Illinois Department of Insurance. We help residents shop, compare, and enroll in quality, affordable health coverage under the Affordable Care Act. Free, one-on-one enrollment help is available statewide from trained navigators and licensed brokers—in person, by phone, and online—with support in multiple languages. For more information or free assistance, visit GetCoveredIllinois.gov or call 1-866-311-1119 (TTY: 711).