$7.5 Billion RNA Sequencing Services Market Opportunity Outlook, 2035

Dublin, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "RNA Sequencing Service Market: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, Till 2035 - Distribution by Type of Sequencing Method, Application Area, End User Industry and Key Geographical Regions" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The RNA sequencing service market is predicted to experience substantial growth, climbing from USD 3.3 billion in 2023 to USD 7.5 billion by 2035, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. As an essential technique for profiling the complete spectrum of RNA produced by cells, RNA sequencing continues to evolve, supported by technological advancements. This evolution has positioned next-generation sequencing (NGS) as the industry favorite, offering reduced costs and swift processing times.

Despite progress, challenges such as sequencing large genes, human resource scarcity, and inadequate data analysis tools persist. The high investment needed for NGS infrastructure has prompted many industry players to favor outsourcing to enhance results. Currently, over 70 firms provide RNA sequencing services, with innovative efforts evidenced by over 340 recent patents.

The sector has received significant support, with the National Institutes of Health awarding grants totaling USD 486 million to drive R&D initiatives. This burgeoning interest and the technique's widespread applicability suggest robust market growth during the forecast period.

RNA Sequencing Services Market: Key Insights

Approximately 75 global players are active in RNA sequencing services, with a sizeable number of these firms being US startups established post-2010.

A majority (38%) of service providers focus on small RNA and mRNA sequencing, with Illumina being the predominant platform.

Efforts to expand service portfolios and adopt advanced sequencing platforms are underway to gain a competitive advantage.

More than 340 patents related to RNA sequencing have been filed/granted to safeguard intellectual property.

In recent years, grants worth USD 1.03 billion have been allocated to support research and innovation within this space.

Transcriptome profiling through RNA sequencing is widely used in the life sciences, creating diverse market opportunities.

Platforms with shorter turnaround times are expected to yield higher profitability for RNA sequencing service providers.

RNA Sequencing Service Market: Market Segments

Next Generation Sequencing Service Market Likely to Capture Majority of Market Share: NGS methods dominate the RNA sequencing service market, capturing approximately 95% of market share, a trend anticipated to persist.

NGS methods dominate the RNA sequencing service market, capturing approximately 95% of market share, a trend anticipated to persist. Hospitals Dominate RNA Sequencing Service Market: Hospitals constitute around 45% of market share, with significant growth expected at a notable CAGR.

Hospitals constitute around 45% of market share, with significant growth expected at a notable CAGR. North America Leads RNA Sequencing Service Market: Currently holding 37% of market share, North America is expected to maintain its dominance.

RNA Sequencing Services Market: Research Coverage

Market Sizing and Opportunity Analysis focusing on key segments: sequencing method, application area, end-user, and geographical regions.

Comprehensive analysis of RNA sequencing service providers, including company size, service offerings, and platform types.

Competitive analysis examining company strength and service portfolio.

Detailed analysis of patents since 2018, exploring patent type, location, and emerging focus areas.

Grants analysis based on year, amount, institute, purpose, and recipient location.

Porter's Five Forces analysis exploring competitive dynamics and potential market entrants.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

How many companies are engaged in this market and who leads?

What factors are expected to influence market evolution?

What are the current and future market sizes and CAGRs?

How will market opportunities be distributed across key segments?

Reasons to Buy This Report

Detailed market analysis with revenue projections valuable for both established and emerging market players.

Understanding competitive dynamics to optimize market positioning and develop effective strategies.

A comprehensive overview of the market, including key drivers, barriers, and trends to leverage growth potential.

Additional Benefits

Complimentary PPT Insights Packs

Complimentary Excel Data Packs for all Analytical Modules in the Report

15% Free Content Customization

Detailed Report Walkthrough Session with the Research Team

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 196 Forecast Period 2025-2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $3.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $7.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.4% Regions Covered Global

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Abclonal

Active Motif

Admera Health

Agendia

Agilent Technologies

AgriGenome Labs

Allen Institute

Almac

Applied Biological Materials

Arraystar

Australian Genome Research Facility (AGRF)

Back Bay Life Science Advisors

BaseClear

BGI

Bioarray Genetics

BioCat

BioChain

BioDynami

Biogazelle (acquired by CellCarta)

Biokart India

Bioneer

Bio-Rad

Bioserve Biotechnologies (a subsidiary of Reprocell Company)

Brigham and Women's Hospital

C2i Genomics

CD Genomics

CeGaT

Celemics

Cellecta

Clevergene Biocorp

Columbia University Health Sciences

Creative Biogene

Creative Biolabs

Creative BioMart

CureVac

DiaCarta

Diagenode (acquired by Hologic)

Diagnomics

DNA Link

DNAVision

Duke Center for Genomic and Computational Biology

Eclipse Bioinnovations

Enzo Life Sciences

Eremid Research Services

Eurofins Genomics

Fasteris

Firalis

Fluidigm

Frontage Laboratories

Garvan Institute of Medical Research

GB HealthWatch

GCC Biotech

GENEWIZ (acquired by Azenta Life Sciences)

Genome Quebec

GenomeScan

Genome Technology Access Center (a part of Washington University)

Genomix4Life

Genotypic Technology

GenXPro

Grail

Harvard Medical School

Icahn School of Medicine

IGA Technology Services

Illumina

IntegraGen (acquired by OncoDNA)

Integrated DNA Technologies

Isogen Life Science

Johns Hopkins University

Koninklijke Philips

LC Sciences

Lexogen

Loop Genomics

Macrogen

Massachusetts General Hospital

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)

Mayo Clinic

MedGenome

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Messenger Biopharma

MGI

Microsynth

Molecular Research (MR DNA)

myGenomics

New England Biolabs (NEB)

Norgen Biotek

Novogene

Nucleome Informatics

Omega Bioservices

Otogenetics

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Pacific Biosciences (PacBio)

PerkinElmer

PhalanxBio (a subsidiary of Phalanx Biotech)

Psomagen

Q2 Solutions

QIAGEN

Quick Biology

RealSeq Biosciences

RefGen Biotechnology

RNA Society

Roche

SeqMatic

Source BioScience

SRM Institute of Science and Technology

Stanford University

Swift Biosciences (acquired by Integrated DNA Technologies)

System Biosciences (SBI)

Takara Bio

TAmiRNA

Tecan

Thermo Fisher Scientific

TIANGEN Biotech

TriLink BioTechnologies

Ultima Genomics

University of California

University of Pennsylvania

Vazyme Biotech

Xcelris Genomics

Yaazh Xenomics

Yale University

YouSeq

Zymo Research

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rgtt3x

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment