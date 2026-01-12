Half-year liquidity contract statement

Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse, January 12, 2026

Under the liquidity contract signed between GTT and Rothschild Martin Maurel, the following assets were booked to the liquidity account as at December 31, 2025:

0 GTT share

€2,772,222

During the 2nd semester of 2025, the following were traded:

Bought: 183,355 shares for €29,996,344.55 (5,088 transactions)

Sold: 183,355 shares for €29,964,059.48 (4,436 transactions)

As a reminder:

At the previous half-year statement, as of June 30, 2025, the following assets were booked to the liquidity account: 0 GTT share €2,804,507

At the implementation of the contract, the following assets were booked: 5,325 GTT shares €2,552,810



Attachment