Half-year liquidity contract statement
Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse, January 12, 2026
Under the liquidity contract signed between GTT and Rothschild Martin Maurel, the following assets were booked to the liquidity account as at December 31, 2025:
- 0 GTT share
- €2,772,222
During the 2nd semester of 2025, the following were traded:
- Bought: 183,355 shares for €29,996,344.55 (5,088 transactions)
- Sold: 183,355 shares for €29,964,059.48 (4,436 transactions)
As a reminder:
- At the previous half-year statement, as of June 30, 2025, the following assets were booked to the liquidity account:
- 0 GTT share
- €2,804,507
- At the implementation of the contract, the following assets were booked:
- 5,325 GTT shares
- €2,552,810
