Half-year liquidity contract statement

 | Source: GTT GTT

Half-year liquidity contract statement

Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse, January 12, 2026

Under the liquidity contract signed between GTT and Rothschild Martin Maurel, the following assets were booked to the liquidity account as at December 31, 2025:

  • 0 GTT share
  • €2,772,222

During the 2nd semester of 2025, the following were traded:

  • Bought: 183,355 shares for €29,996,344.55 (5,088 transactions)
  • Sold: 183,355 shares for €29,964,059.48 (4,436 transactions)

As a reminder:

  • At the previous half-year statement, as of June 30, 2025, the following assets were booked to the liquidity account:
    • 0 GTT share
    • €2,804,507
  • At the implementation of the contract, the following assets were booked:
    • 5,325 GTT shares
    • €2,552,810

Attachment


Attachments

GTT Half-year liquidity contract statement_December 31 2025

Recommended Reading