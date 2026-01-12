Fluvoxamine (CAS 54739-18-3) Industry Report 2025: Global and Regional Market Trends 2019-2024 and Forecast to 2029 - Applications, Manufacturing Method, Patents, Suppliers, Prices, End-users

Dublin, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fluvoxamine (CAS 54739-18-3) Industry Research 2025: Global and Regional Market Trends 2019-2024 and Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report on Fluvoxamine provides comprehensive insights, including general information, synonyms, chemical composition, safety, hazards, handling, storage, and toxicological and ecological details, along with transport information. This in-depth study serves as a vital resource for understanding the Fluvoxamine market landscape and its growth potential worldwide.



It explores various applications and examines manufacturing methods, supported by an analysis of relevant patents. The global market analysis covers constraints, drivers, and opportunities from 2019 to 2024, supply and demand dynamics, suppliers and regional overviews across Europe, Asia, North America, and other regions.



The report forecasts future trends and supply-demand scenarios up to 2029, with detailed market predictions by region. Additionally, it analyzes market prices across different regions and evaluates the end-use sectors for Fluvoxamine.



The Fluvoxamine global market report covers the following key points:

Fluvoxamine description, applications and related patterns

Fluvoxamine market drivers and challenges

Fluvoxamine manufacturers and distributors

Fluvoxamine prices

Fluvoxamine end-users

Fluvoxamine downstream industries trends

Key questions answered in the report:

What were the main trends of the global Fluvoxamine market in 2019-2024?

What was the size of the global Fluvoxamine market in 2019-2024?

Who are the main players in the global Fluvoxamine market?

Which drivers and challenges will determine the development of the global Fluvoxamine market during 2025-2029?

What will the CAGRs be for the global product industry?

And many others

Key Topics Covered:



1. FLUVOXAMINE

1.1. General information, synonyms

1.2. Composition, chemical structure

1.3. Safety information

1.4. Hazards identification

1.5. Handling and storage

1.6. Toxicological & ecological information

1.7. Transport information



2. FLUVOXAMINE APPLICATIONS



3. FLUVOXAMINE MANUFACTURING METHODS



4. FLUVOXAMINE PATENTS



5. FLUVOXAMINE WORLD MARKET ANALYSIS

5.1. Fluvoxamine market constraints, drivers and opportunities in 2019-2024

5.2. Fluvoxamine supply/demand in 2019-2024

5.3. Fluvoxamine market overview by region - Europe, Asia, North America, etc.



6. MANUFACTURERS OF FLUVOXAMINE

6.1. Fluvoxamine manufacturers in Europe

6.2. Fluvoxamine manufacturers in Asia

6.3. Fluvoxamine manufacturers in North America

6.4. Fluvoxamine manufacturers in RoW



7. SUPPLIERS OF FLUVOXAMINE

7.1. Fluvoxamine suppliers in Europe

7.2. Fluvoxamine suppliers in Asia

7.3. Fluvoxamine suppliers in North America

7.4. Fluvoxamine suppliers in RoW



8. FLUVOXAMINE WORLD MARKET FORECAST

8.1. Future trends in global Fluvoxamine market

8.2. Fluvoxamine supply/demand forecast to 2029

8.3. Fluvoxamine market forecast to 2029 by region (Europe, Asia, North America, etc.)



9. FLUVOXAMINE MARKET PRICES

9.1. Fluvoxamine prices in Europe

9.2. Fluvoxamine prices in Asia

9.3. Fluvoxamine prices in North America

9.4. Fluvoxamine prices in RoW



10. FLUVOXAMINE END-USE SECTOR



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l3g9j5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.