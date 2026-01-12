2025 Seniors Housing and Care M&A Activity Smashes Multiple Records

NEW CANAAN, Conn., Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seniors housing and care M&A activity in 2025 smashed the previous annual record of publicly disclosed transaction volume set in 2024, based on new acquisition data from LevinPro LTC. There were 871 publicly disclosed transactions in 2025, surpassing the previous record of 721 deals set in 2024 by 20.8%.

The number of publicly announced seniors housing and care acquisitions in the fourth quarter of 2025 rose to 285 deals, a new quarterly record. This total represents a 34.4% increase from the previous quarterly record of 212 deals set in Q3:25. It is also a 47.7% increase from Q4:24’s total of 193 transactions.

In addition, the $15.19 billion spent on Q4:25 transactions, based on disclosed purchase prices, rose by 297.6% from the $3.82 billion spent on Q3:25 transactions and by 331.5% from the $3.52 billion spent in the year-ago quarter. October’s $10.08 billion spend, the highest publicly announced dollar volume recorded in a single month, accounted for 66.4% of Q4:25’s total dollar volume.

Total publicly disclosed spending on seniors housing and care deals in 2025 reached $30.5 billion, marking the highest annual total in more than 10 years. Dollar volume recorded in 2025 rose 177% from the $11 billion disclosed in 2024. A study on the average valuations for senior care properties in 2025 (including average per-unit prices, cap rates and other metrics) will be released in the upcoming Senior Care Acquisition Report, published by LevinPro LTC.

“The senior care M&A market in 2025 benefited from the improved capital markets environment, resulting in a year full of records, larger deals, increased occupancy, higher quality assets for sale, more buyers, and more sellers,” stated Ben Swett, Managing Editor of The SeniorCare Investor. “Momentum is set to continue in those areas throughout 2026.” A 60-day free trial to The SeniorCare Investor is available here.

In 2025, seniors housing accounted for 59% of the total deals, with skilled nursing comprising the remaining 41%. In contrast, seniors housing represented 56.3% of 2024’s deals, and skilled nursing was 43.7%. Assisted living deals made up the plurality of Q4:25 deals, accounting for 44%, followed by skilled nursing at 32%. Independent living deals comprised approximately 17%, CCRCs and active adult were 3% each, and affordable senior apartments were 1%.

“Buyer interest has come from all over, from existing industry players to those who were sidelined and are re-entering, to new entrants. They are focusing on the strong long-term fundamentals of the sector, with improving occupancy, limited supply and increasing demand,” added Swett. “We saw more sales of Class-A stabilized assets for high prices, which may lure more owners of high-quality communities to the M&A market.”

All long-term care and healthcare M&A deals dating back to 1993 can be accessed on the LevinPro database. In addition, annual results of the seniors housing and care acquisition markets will be published this year in the 31st Edition of The Senior Care Acquisition Report. For information, or to subscribe, call 800-248-1668. Irving Levin Associates was established in 1948 and has offices in New Canaan, Connecticut, and North Bethesda, Maryland. The company publishes research reports and newsletters, and maintains databases on the healthcare and seniors housing M&A markets.