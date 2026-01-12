Planisware - Half-yearly report on the liquidity contract - H2 2025

Half-yearly report on the liquidity contract

Under the liquidity contract entrusted by Planisware SA to Rothschild Martin Maurel from May 13, 2024, the following resources were included in the liquidity account as of December, 31 2025:

0 shares

€ 1,825,400

During the period from 01/07/2025 to 31/12/2025 the following transactions were executed:

Number of transactions executed Traded volumes

in number of shares Traded volumes

in € Buy 5,095 340,619 7,015,165.16 Sell 5,015 340,619 7,007,919.34

It is recalled that as of June 30, 2025, the following means were included in the liquidity account:

0 shares

€ 1 ,814,805

Attachment