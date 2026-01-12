Aedifica NV/SA: Publication relating to a transparency notification
Please find below a press release from Aedifica (a public regulated real estate company under Belgian law, listed on Euronext Brussels and Euronext Amsterdam), regarding a publication relating to a transparency notification from BlackRock, Inc.
Press release EN
Communiqué de presse FR
Persbericht NL
Attachments
- AED_CP2026_EN_TranspaNot_2026 01 12_TV
- AED_CP2026_NL_TranspaNot_2026 01 12_TV
- AED_CP2026_FR_TranspaNot_2026 01 12_TV