Balance sheet of the liquidity contract with Natixis Oddo BHF SCA as of December 31, 2025

Strasbourg, January 12, 2026 – 06:00 p.m. CET


Under the liquidity contract entrusted by Transgene to Natixis Oddo BHF SCA, as of December 31, 2025, the following resources were managed through the liquidity account:

  • 304,479 shares
  • € 147,574.00

In the second half of 2025, a total of:

Purchases348,958 shares€ 389,221.00988 market transactions
Sales372,229 shares€ 424,419.001,278 market transactions


It is recalled that when the liquidity program was initially established in 2016, the following resources were made available:

  • € 500,000.00


At the time the liquidity program was transferred to Natixis Oddo BHF SCA on January 2, 2020, the resources managed through the liquidity account consisted of:

  • 164,183 shares
  • € 246,158.00

