Balance sheet of the liquidity contract with Natixis Oddo BHF SCA as of December 31, 2025

Strasbourg, January 12, 2026 – 06:00 p.m. CET
Under the liquidity contract entrusted by Transgene to Natixis Oddo BHF SCA, as of December 31, 2025, the following resources were managed through the liquidity account:
- 304,479 shares
- € 147,574.00
In the second half of 2025, a total of:
|Purchases
|348,958 shares
|€ 389,221.00
|988 market transactions
|Sales
|372,229 shares
|€ 424,419.00
|1,278 market transactions
It is recalled that when the liquidity program was initially established in 2016, the following resources were made available:
- € 500,000.00
At the time the liquidity program was transferred to Natixis Oddo BHF SCA on January 2, 2020, the resources managed through the liquidity account consisted of:
- 164,183 shares
- € 246,158.00
