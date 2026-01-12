Balance sheet of the liquidity contract with Natixis Oddo BHF SCA as of December 31, 2025

Strasbourg, January 12, 2026 – 06:00 p.m. CET





Under the liquidity contract entrusted by Transgene to Natixis Oddo BHF SCA, as of December 31, 2025, the following resources were managed through the liquidity account:

304,479 shares

€ 147,574.00

In the second half of 2025, a total of:

Purchases 348,958 shares € 389,221.00 988 market transactions Sales 372,229 shares € 424,419.00 1,278 market transactions





It is recalled that when the liquidity program was initially established in 2016, the following resources were made available:

€ 500,000.00



At the time the liquidity program was transferred to Natixis Oddo BHF SCA on January 2, 2020, the resources managed through the liquidity account consisted of:

164,183 shares

€ 246,158.00

