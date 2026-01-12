Ellipsis Health expands access to Sage via Salesforce AppExchange, Transforming Care Management at Scale

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ellipsis Health today announced it has launched Sage on Salesforce AppExchange , the leading enterprise marketplace for partner apps and experts. This integration empowers Agentforce Health customer care management teams to autonomously deliver any configured assessment, such as post-hospital discharge/transition-of-care, health risk assessments, and complex care assessments, with full scalability.

Sage is a trusted, secure, and HIPAA-compliant conversational AI voice agent built by a team of healthcare professionals who understand the complex challenges facing today’s healthcare plans. Powered by Ellipsis Health’s proprietary empathy engine , Sage autonomously navigates patient and member conversations to gather patient information and assessment data necessary to improve quality measures, evaluate risk, and identify patient needs at scale. Sage redistributes care management team workloads, freeing care managers to focus on more critical tasks.

Sage is purpose-built to address the challenges facing health plan organizations and build patient trust through empathetic engagements. With the ability to complete patient outreach and follow-up 24/7, Sage enables Agentforce Health customers to reduce operational costs, improve patient engagement and quality scores, and address factors contributing to staff burnout and resource shortages.

Why It Matters

Traditional care management assessment and questionnaire processes are often arduous, making them difficult and time-consuming for patients and care managers to complete, especially when they are validated tools that require exact responses. Sage can simultaneously and consistently execute multiple patient assessments, making it a scalable solution that meets health plans’ growing volume of member and patient care needs and brings improved quality, patient engagement, efficiency, and task completion within reach:

With access to clinical data sources via APIs and integrations with Electronic Health Records (EHRs), Sage improves continuity of care by leveraging real-time information critical to task completion and outcomes.

The integration with Sage and Agentforce Health enables health plan organizations to immediately leverage automated documentation and score patient or member clinical health assessments.

Sage also remembers prior patient responses, developing deeper trust and patient engagement through follow-up outreach that picks up conversations where they left off. For example, Sage can uncover a patient’s medication adherence issue and help address it by providing educational information about how the medication should be taken and details on known side effects.



“The healthcare ecosystem is riddled with gaps that patients and members fall through every day. These gaps aren’t just bad for health outcomes, but they also put additional strain on care managers, healthcare providers, and payors,” said Mainul Mondal, CEO and co-founder of Ellipsis Health. “By integrating into Agentforce Health, we’re increasing access to a powerful solution that can lay the groundwork to bridge these gaps: AI care managers. With Ellipsis Health, Agentforce Health customers can now implement our emotionally intelligent AI care manager, Sage, directly into existing workflows, saving critical resources and expanding capacity."

“The future of healthcare requires AI that can extend human capabilities while preserving the empathy and judgment that defines great care,” said Amit Khanna, SVP & GM, Health & Life Sciences at Salesforce. “Combined with our Agentforce Health and Voice capabilities for inbound care management, Ellipsis Health’s outbound Sage does exactly that by leveraging the emotional intelligence learned from millions of real patient conversations and plugging directly into existing workflows. We’re excited to see this new integration make Sage easier than ever for Salesforce users to access and bend the cost curve with more scalable and patient-centered AI-powered care management.”

Sage is currently available on AppExchange: Explore Ellipsis Health’s Sage

