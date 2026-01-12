Agricultural Biologicals Market size worth USD 54.06 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 17.10% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Lewes, Delaware, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Agricultural Biologicals Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.10% from 2024 to 2031, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 15.29 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 54.06 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

Agricultural Biologicals: A Sustainable Revolution in Farming Practices

Agricultural biologicals, an innovative breakthrough derived from natural microorganisms and plant biochemicals, are poised to revolutionize the global agricultural biologicals industry. These eco-friendly solutions not only protect crops but also enhance fertility and productivity, marking a significant advancement in sustainable agriculture. This press release highlights key insights into the global agricultural biologicals market, examining market drivers, challenges, and promising growth opportunities.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Pest Outbreaks: The increasing frequency of pest incidences globally drives the need for innovative biological solutions, propelling market growth. Regulatory Shifts: Stringent regulations favoring natural alternatives create a strong demand for agricultural biologicals. Environmental Concerns: Growing environmental degradation caused by chemical usage underscores the need for eco-friendly alternatives.





Challenges:

Cost and Safety: High trial costs and safety concerns pose significant challenges to market expansion. Technological Constraints: Limitations in current biological technologies hinder widespread adoption. Counterfeit Products: The presence of counterfeit items impacts market credibility and growth.





Opportunities:

Technological Advancements: Ongoing advancements enhance the efficacy of biological products, opening new avenues for growth. Organic Farming Demand: The rising demand for organic products fuels market growth. Emerging Markets: Untapped potential in emerging economies presents lucrative growth prospects. Investment Opportunities in Vertical Farming: The intersection of vertical farming and agricultural biologicals presents a compelling area for investment, driving innovation and market expansion.

Regional Analysis: North America leads the market, driven by the proliferation of organic farms, stringent regulations, and advanced agricultural technologies. Key industry players such as Bayer CropScience, Syngenta, and BASF SE are instrumental in shaping market dynamics in this region.

Conclusion: The global agricultural biologicals market is on an unprecedented growth trajectory, fueled by increasing environmental consciousness, regulatory support, and continuous technological innovations. While challenges such as high trial costs and counterfeit products persist, they do not impede the industry's overall growth trajectory. Market players are well-positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities, advancing the cause of sustainable agricultural practices worldwide. The incorporation of investment opportunities in vertical farming further underscores the dynamic potential of this market.

Agricultural Biologicals Market Key Players:

Bayer Cropscience

Isagro Group

Syngenta

BASF SE

Corteva Agriscience

Valent Biosciences

Novozymes

T. Stanes & Company Ltd.

Valagro

Marrone Bio Innovations

Global Agricultural Biologicals Market Segment Analysis

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Agricultural Biologicals Market into End User, Product, Application, And Geography.

Agricultural Biologicals Market, by End User Government Agencies Biological Product Manufacturers Other End Users



Agricultural Biologicals Market, by Product Biofertilizers Biopesticides Biostimulants



Agricultural Biologicals Market, by Application Regulatory Field Support Analytical



Agricultural Biologicals Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



