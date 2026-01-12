Nudj Health Names Dr. David Nash

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JP Morgan Healthcare Conference -- Nudj Health, the leading AI-powered whole-person, lifestyle-medicine care enablement company, today announced that David B. Nash, MD, MBA, an internationally recognized physician leader, health policy expert, and educator, has joined the Nudj Health Advisory Board.

Dr. Nash brings more than three decades of innovation at the forefront of population health, clinical quality, and accountability for outcomes—expertise that directly supports Nudj Health’s mission to significantly improve chronic disease outcomes through scalable, whole-person care. Dr. Nash joins Nudj’s Advisory Board to help expand on the company’s recently announced success in chronic disease remission, utilization reduction, and sustainable cost savings for health systems and physician groups.

“Dr. Nash is one of the most respected voices in healthcare quality, governance, and population health,” said Yuri Sudhakar, CEO and Founder of Nudj Health. “As Nudj works to disrupt status quo workflows and improve outcomes for people with chronic disease, Dr. Nash will be critical to communicating to, and calming, the legacy healthcare world that this change should be welcomed, not feared. Of all the innovations that Dr. Nash sees, we are honored he’s chosen to dedicate his valuable time and creativity to the Nudj team. Furthermore, we are thrilled to make this announcement here, the JPMorgan Healthcare Conference, as healthcare leaders from around the world come together to showcase what is possible.”

“American healthcare is being pushed into a dramatic shift from reactive to proactive care. This is not political. It’s common sense,” said Dr. Nash. “That push requires everyone involved—providers, systems, payers, governments, and the technology platform ecosystem—to work together. I am honored to help accelerate that push, adding my voice with a nudge. Nudj Health is purpose-built for this moment in healthcare. Its model stands out for its ability to scale for millions of people, translating lifestyle medicine and team-based care into measurable, system-level impact. The company’s focus on whole-person, longitudinal care—supported by data, teams, and accountability—represents the kind of practical innovation our system urgently needs.”

A board-certified internist, Dr. Nash has been repeatedly named to Modern Healthcare’s list of the Most Powerful People in Healthcare and is internationally recognized for his work in public accountability for outcomes, physician leadership development, and quality-of-care improvement—areas that align closely with Nudj’s evidence-based approach to chronic disease prevention and remission. More recently, he achieved wide acclaim for his COVID-19 thought leadership and as the author of the best-selling How COVID Crashed the System: A Guide to Fixing American Health Care (co-authored with Charles Wohlforth).

Dr. Nash is also a nationally recognized governance and quality expert, with decades of experience advising health systems and boards on clinical performance, outcomes transparency, and value-based strategy. His work has helped organizations strengthen quality oversight while improving patient outcomes and lowering avoidable utilization. He is widely recognized as a pioneer in public reporting of healthcare outcomes. His hospital governance experience spans two decades, including board leadership roles at Catholic Healthcare Partners (now Mercy Partners) and Main Line Health, where he chaired quality and safety committees. He currently serves on the boards of the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine, the Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education, and ChristianaCare Health System.

In the private sector, Dr. Nash served nearly a decade as a member of the Board of Directors of Humana, Inc., one of the nation’s largest publicly traded healthcare companies, and currently advises and serves on boards across healthcare services, technology, and investment organizations focused on value creation and performance improvement.

Dr. Nash is a prolific author and editor whose work has shaped national conversations on healthcare quality, population health, and system accountability. He recently stepped down after 25 years as Editor-in-Chief of the American Journal of Medical Quality and Population Health Management and previously served as the inaugural Deputy Editor of Annals of Internal Medicine.

Dr. Nash earned his BA in economics from Vassar College, his MD from the University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry, and his MBA in Health Administration from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. He has received numerous national awards for leadership, innovation, and public accountability, and has delivered dozens of endowed lectures and commencement addresses nationwide.

About Nudj Health

Nudj Health is a digital health company on a mission to tackle the root causes of chronic illness and improve patient healthspan by empowering clinicians and their patients. Nudj delivers whole-person care services using lifestyle medicine interventions to improve cardiometabolic health and bring chronic disease into remission. Nudj’s technology platform, connected devices, and interdisciplinary care team extend and amplify clinicians’ capability to deliver whole person care to their patients. For more information, visit www.nudjhealth.com

