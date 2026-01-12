TomTom and Miovision partner to deliver advanced data analytics for improved traffic signal optimization

WASHINGTON, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TomTom (TOM2 ) , the location technology specialist, and Miovision, a global leader in intelligent mobility solutions, today announced their partnership to further improve traffic management and traffic infrastructure investments worldwide. This collaboration combines the TomTom Traffic Analytics portfolio with Miovision traffic software and hardware technologies to support building safer, more efficient road networks.

As part of the expanded partnership, Miovision will extend essential TomTom probe data to all Miovision One platform users, expanding covered intersections to 300,000+ globally from hundreds of millions of mobile endpoints. Miovision will also serve as a distributor of TomTom Traffic Analytics products for public sector clients and traffic agencies, expanding available traffic data for mutual customers to include congestion heat maps, detailed corridor and highway analytics, and more. This expanded layer of cloud data will complement the existing network of Miovision connected intersections, vehicles and GPS endpoints, as well as permanent traffic cameras and sensors, and mobile traffic study solutions to help traffic agencies pinpoint issues and prioritize investment.

A key component of the integration is the Miovision GenAI traffic agent, which enables traffic management teams to glean insight and recommendations from both TomTom data and their own connected infrastructure through a single conversational interface in Miovision One. Traffic operations teams will soon be able to significantly accelerate traffic pattern analysis.

Bringing these capabilities into the Miovision One platform where users can review live or recorded camera feeds and computer vision analysis and then implement changes remotely will support municipalities to optimize traffic signal timing, reduce delays, and improve overall road safety.

“We are proud to partner with TomTom, bringing their reliable, accurate, and spatially detailed traffic data to our customers globally,” said Thomas Bauer, Vice President for V2X Sales, Miovision. “By leveraging their market-leading live and historic traffic data, we can conduct deeper analyses of trends and enhance our traffic light timing predictions. With our combined expertise, we enable traffic agencies to identify underperforming traffic signals and intersections that would benefit from improved signalization and corridor-level traffic management, ultimately leading to better resource allocation, optimized traffic signals and enhanced road safety.”

“We’re excited to deepen our relationship with Miovision and equip cities with advanced real-time traffic data and analytics,” said Ralf-Peter Schäfer, Vice President for Traffic and Travel Information, TomTom. “By combining our traffic analytics products with their intelligent mobility solutions, traffic and road authorities will gain a holistic view of road performance and intersection dynamics, facilitating smarter decision-making.”

About TomTom:

Billions of data points. Millions of sources. Thousands of communities.

We are the mapmaker bringing it all together to build the world’s smartest map. We provide location data and technology to drivers, carmakers, businesses and developers. Our application-ready maps, routing, real-time traffic, APIs and SDKs empower the dreamers and doers to move our world forward.

www.tomtom.com

About Miovision:

Miovision is a global leader in Intelligent Mobility, helping cities modernize traffic management for more than 20 years. Serving over 5,000 customers in 68 countries, Miovision technology has detected more than 77 billion vehicles and 3 billion pedestrians and cyclists. Its data-driven solutions empower communities to design smarter, safer, and more efficient streets for all road users.

Miovision V2X Solutions help drivers and vulnerable road users (VRU) by connecting vehicles to traffic networks. The service is available in North America and Europe, covering over 60,000 intersections across 8 countries, with more added daily.

