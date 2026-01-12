EverForward Establishes Strategic Operations Led by Brian Ferdinand in London and Las Vegas

London, UK, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverForward today announced the establishment of core trading and operational hubs in London and Las Vegas, strengthening its global presence and operational resilience. The dual-location structure supports international market coverage and continuous execution oversight.



Brian Ferdinand, appointed Manager, Trader, and Head Portfolio Manager, will oversee strategic alignment across both locations, ensuring consistent execution standards and portfolio governance.



London operations provide access to global financial markets and institutional connectivity, while Las Vegas serves as a centralized hub for strategy development, automation oversight, and portfolio management.



“Our structure is intentional,” Ferdinand said. “London and Las Vegas allow us to operate globally while maintaining tight execution control.”



This geographic expansion reinforces EverForward’s commitment to professional trading infrastructure and global scalability.



About EverForward



EverForward is a proprietary trading platform headquartered in Las Vegas and London, fostering a community of disciplined, forward-thinking traders. The firm emphasizes precision, independent thinking, and execution excellence to support sustainable trading performance. Learn more at http://everforwardtrading.com

