Solar Tracker Market to Worth Over US$ 32.43 Billion by 2033 | Astute Analytica

Chicago, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global solar tracker market was valued at 9.29 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$32.43 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 14.9% from 2025 to 2033.

A solar tracker is a device that moves the solar panels to face the direction in the sky. This is a constant optimisation, which contributes greatly to energy capture (15-40% above stationary setups). The rising interest of solar trackers in the world is essentially due to the unabating urge to achieve energy optimization in the large-sized solar projects. In 2024, 111 GW of trackers were shipped, which is a clear indication of their irreplaceability in the modern energy environment. This trend is expected to provide more than 80 GW of real installations in 2024 alone. Things may only improve further, with the project pipeline projecting more than 100 GW of installations per annum, and over 752 GW of installations during 2024-2030.

The demand for the solar tracker market is geographically diverse and substantial. Saudi Arabian and Indian markets alone were estimated to have 28 GW of tracker demand in 2024, more than all of Europe. In the U.S., although shipments has slightly declined to an all-time high in 2023, it was still an enormous 33 GW in 2024. These suppliers are also responding to this demand, with Nextracker delivering 28.5 GW in 2024 and Arctech Solar delivering 17.41 GW.

AI Reboots Solar Tracker Performance, Redefining Value Across the Asset Lifecycle

The introduction of AI and advanced software is changing the market of mere mechanical tools to smart, self-optimization energy resources. This technological leap is making a significant performance gap, defining a new standard for efficiency and functional excellence in the solar tracker market. Artificial intelligence-driven systems are no longer a niche but an element of maximising the returns; they deliver predictive maintenance, real-time adjustments and energy capture that goes way beyond the potential to capture it that conventional trackers had. Firms are utilising such intelligent platforms to offer better value propositions to asset owners and developers of the project.

The growth of the solar tracker market is backed by compelling performance data. The AI-driven tracking systems have demonstrated that it is possible to enhance energy outputs up to 25%, and at the same time reduce the costs of operating the system by 30%. In particular, predictive maintenance generated with the help of AI may decrease the amount of unplanned downtime by 70%. The entry of new market platforms in 2025, such as the Soma Pro by Solargik, will enable to regain of up to 6% of unused energy, and over 95% of system faults will be detected. In April 2024, Nextracker introduced the NX Horizon solar tracker with low-carbon NX Horizon, which consists of software solutions. Moreover, in May 2024, PVH announced its ProInsights SCADA platform to be used in advanced remote monitoring and control. The market of AI-based solar devices across the globe alone was estimated at 5.96 billion in 2024, and this represents enormous investment in these smart technologies.

Strategic Scaling Sets Industry Leaders Ahead in Solar Deployment Race

Leading players in the solar tracker market are undertaking massive expansions of their manufacturing capacities to fulfil the relentless global demand and solidify their supply chains. This approach to strategic scaling is important to satisfy a growing pipeline of utility-scale projects, as well as to deliver a competitive advantage due to economies of scale, lower logistics expenses, and better resistance to market fluctuations. Businesses are setting up new plants and entering into local collaborations to make sure that they can supply gigawatts of trackers to the major growth areas easily.

The numbers associated with this expansion are staggering in the market. With more than 5 GW shipped in 2023 (TrinaTracker), the company aims to achieve long-term high growth in 2024. With a supply of 813 MW in the first quarter of 2024, Soltec is currently working on a huge 12.6 GW pipeline. Having stressed its leading role, Nextracker has already recorded cumulative shipments of over 75 GW. The company has created a strong 10 GW of manufacturing capacity in India with its local partners. The other major player, namely FTC Solar, has a production capacity of 8 GW, which has also supplied more than 4.5 GW to over 100 utility-scale projects across the globe. This capacity build-out is in reaction to the estimated deployment of about 150 GW of trackers throughout Europe and 300 GW throughout the U.S. during the coming 2023-2030 years.

Solar PV Technology Powers Record-Breaking Revenue in Tracker Market

The leadership of the solar photovoltaic (PV) segment in the solar tracker market is a direct outcome of the seamless interconnection of the segment with the tracking system, in addition to its wide adoption in the global drive towards renewable energy. PV technology is the type of technology that converts sunlight directly into electricity, which pairs incredibly well with trackers because it makes use of both direct and diffuse light so that it can absorb the maximum amount of energy through the day. A key market advantage is that fewer design regulations are imposed on PV modules when installed on trackers as opposed to technologies such as Concentrated Solar Power (CSP). In 2024, there has been a massive increase in global solar PV capacity additions having more than 600 GW of new solar PV capacity installed, bringing the total to more than 2.2 TW of cumulative capacity. This tremendous increase directly creates a demand in the solar tracker market.

The collaboration of the development of improved PV technology and trackers provides overwhelming economic incentives throughout the solar tracker market. By 2024, it was estimated that 90% of all solar cells made were bifacial, meaning that they collected both sides of the light. Pair these bifacial modules with single axis trackers, and you can generate a lot more energy. The scale of the recent installations is quite staggering, though; during the first six months of 2025 alone, 380 GW of new solar capacity came online globally. Global solar generation crossed the 2,000 TWh marks in 2024, a testament of the technology's contribution to the world's energy mix.

Domestic Factories Fuel Multi-Gigawatt Solar Tracker Expansion in North America

North America decisively leads the global solar tracker market with a commanding 30.12% market share, boosted primarily by an aggressive growth of domestic manufacturing and a massive pipeline of utility-scale projects. The United States is the driving force behind this growth. In another important step, FTC Solar, with Sandhills Energy, are delivering their 1P Pioneer trackers for 1GW of projects in Nebraska for 2024. These projects include a 448 megawatt installation in Burt County, a 320 megawatt project in Cass County and a 225 megawatt facility in Nebraska. Further showing FUD in the markets, RP Construction Services and Array Technologies have already setup up more than 6 gigawatts (GW) of solar capacity in the continent in 2024.

The forward-looking pipeline confirms sustained momentum in the solar tracker market. By 2026, the number of tracker installations per year in the U.S. is anticipated to reach more than 40 GW. The wider regional outlook is similarly good, with projections indicating 50 GW of annual tracker additions to North America by 2030. Even while the U.S. is in the lead, other markets are rising; Mexico's tracker market is anticipated to exceed 1 GW/annum from 2028. This involved, strong activity is supplemented by a thriving ecosystem. For instance, Nextracker and Unimacts opened the second factory near Las Vegas in 2024, a 160,000-square-foot factory making steel torque tubes.

Solar Tracker Market Major Players:

Abengoa Solar S.A.

ArcelorMittal Projects

AllEarth Renewables

Array Technologies Inc.

DEGERenergie GmbH & Co. KG

Nclave

Powerway Renewable Energy Co. Ltd.

PV Hardware

Soltec Tracker

SunPower Corporation

Scorpius Trackers

Sun Action Trackers

Titan Tracker

Trina Solar Limited

Other Prominent Players

Key Market Segmentation:

By Product

Single Axis Vertical Horizontal Polar Aligned Titled

Dual Axis Azimuth-Altitude Tip-Tilt



By Type

Active Solar Tracker

Passive Solar Tracker

By Technology

Solar Photovoltaic (PV)

Concentrated Solar Power (CSP)

Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV)

By Application

Residential

Utility

Commercial & Industrial

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

