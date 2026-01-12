Sandman Signature Vancouver Downtown Debuts Following Landmark Transformation





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A familiar Downtown Vancouver landmark has entered an exciting new era. Sandman Hotel Group proudly announces the transformation of its West Georgia Street hotel, officially reintroducing the property as Sandman Signature Vancouver Downtown Hotel following a comprehensive, full-property reimagining. This significant upgrade underscores Sandman Hotel Group’s continued confidence in Vancouver’s Downtown core and its ongoing commitment to deliver elevated, design-forward stays in one of Canada’s most dynamic urban destinations.

Situated in the heart of Downtown Vancouver, the newly branded Sandman Signature Vancouver Downtown Hotel features 303 refreshed guest rooms and suites, all thoughtfully redesigned to reflect the Signature brand’s premium positioning. Guest accommodations have been fully refreshed with contemporary finishes, improved layouts, and deluxe linens designed to enhance comfort and sleep quality. Upgraded kitchenette suites provide added flexibility and convenience, making the hotel an ideal choice for both short visits and extended stays.

“This transformation represents an exciting new chapter for our hotel and our team. We’re proud to welcome guests into a space that reflects the quality, comfort, and elevated experience the Signature brand is known for,” shares Rockey Yu, General Manager Sandman Signature Vancouver Downtown Hotel. “The renovations allow us to offer a more modern, comfortable stay while continuing to provide the warm, attentive service our guests expect when visiting Downtown Vancouver.”

Beyond the guestrooms, the hotel offers 3,937 square feet of flexible meeting and event space, ideal for business gatherings and social events alike. Guests can also unwind in the recently revitalized indoor pool and hot tub, against the vibrant backdrop of Downtown Vancouver. Convenient on-site dining further enhances the experience, catch the game at Shark Club or dine at Moxies which features a refreshed design and elevated menu, offering a contemporary dining experience for hotel guests and locals alike.







“Upgrading this iconic Downtown Vancouver hotel to the Signature brand reflects our confidence in the market and our commitment to delivering elevated stays in key urban centres.” explains Kevin Gilhooly, President and Chief Operating Officer, Sandman Hotel Group. “Vancouver continues to be a vital destination for both business and leisure travellers, and this transformation allows us to meet growing demand while strengthening the Signature portfolio in one of Canada’s most dynamic cities.”

The debut of the Sandman Signature Vancouver Downtown Hotel arrives at a pivotal moment for Vancouver’s tourism sector, as the city prepares to welcome increased global visitation in the lead-up to the 2026 FIFA World Cup. With its central West Georgia Street location and upgraded offering, the hotel is well positioned to welcome both leisure and business travellers from around the world.

Sandman Signature Vancouver Downtown Hotel is now welcoming guests, offering fully renovated accommodations, enhanced amenities, and a premium downtown experience that reflects the best of Vancouver hospitality.

About Sandman Hotel Group

Opening its first property in Smithers in 1967, Sandman Hotel Group was established with the vision of creating a place where everyone could come together to experience an exceptional standard of hospitality.



With 64 hotels spanning across Canada, we remain a growing family-run business that is proudly 100% Canadian-owned and operated. So, whether you find yourself in Victoria, BC or St. John’s, NL - when you choose to stay at a Sandman Hotel, Inn, Suite or premium Signature location, you’ll be greeted with true Canadian hospitality, comfort, style, and affordability.

More information can be found at www.sandmanhotels.com or on social @sandmanhotels

