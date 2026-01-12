LNG Bunkering Market to Worth Over US$ 202.13 Billion by 2033 | Astute Analytica

Chicago, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global LNG bunkering market was valued at 8.29 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 202.13 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 42.60% from 2025 to 2033.

The demand curve for the LNG bunkering market is materializing, boosted by the physical growth of the world's dual-fuel fleet. By the close of 2024, 641 LNG-powered ships were in active service, a figure propelled by a record 169 deliveries during that year. The forward-looking outlook is equally strong; a remarkable 264 new orders for LNG-fueled vessels were placed in 2024 alone. Industry analysis projects that more than 1,200 of these cutting-edge vessels will be functional by 2028. For stakeholders, this vessel pipeline shows a quantifiable and direct forecast of future fuel sales, forming a stable foundation for strategic investments in this market.

The important infrastructure required to service this rising fleet is being created in lockstep, demonstrating market readiness. As of early 2025, LNG fuel was available at 198 ports globally, with firm plans for an additional 78 to come online. Critically, the specialized fleet of LNG bunker vessels (LNGBVs), which are fundamental to well-organized operations, grew to 64 in 2024. The industry's commitment to scaling up is further evidenced by eight new LNGBV orders placed in February 2025. Such parallel growth of vessels and bunkering capacity is a hallmark of a healthy market, effectively minimizing logistical risks and building shipowner confidence.

Record Financing Signals LNG’s Entrenchment as a Core Marine Fuel

Unmatched financial investment is flowing into the LNG bunkering market, firmly setting up its long-term viability as a cornerstone of maritime decarbonization. In a landmark deal during Q4 2024, a consortium gathered more than US$ 950 million in financing to build a fleet of twelve new LNG-fueled tankers, signaling robust confidence from both investors and shipowners in LNG’s role as a cleaner marine fuel. Shortly thereafter, in January 2025, another major shipping line confirmed a US$ 1.2 billion order for eight 16,000 TEU dual-fuel container vessels, highlighting the rising dedication to LNG-powered fleets among the world’s largest operators.

Investment momentum is not limited to vessels but extends strongly into bunkering infrastructure. A leading European port authority reported a US$ 150 million investment in late 2024 to grow its LNG terminal and jetty capacity, improving the region’s already dominant position in the global LNG bunkering market, which accounts for approximately 85% of global share. This growth is critical to supporting the increasing LNG fuel demand pushed by fleet modernization and stricter emissions regulations.

In early 2025, a major energy company committed US$ 400 million to construct two new 18,600 cubic meter LNG bunkering vessels (LNGBVs), further strengthening the supply chain for LNG bunkering services. Also, a new order for six 8,200 CEU LNG dual-fuel car carriers valued at over US$ 600 million was placed in Q1 2025, alongside 14 new LNG-ready Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs) ordered in 2024. These investments collectively show a strategic alignment between shipowners, financiers, and energy providers to build a complete LNG ecosystem.

The total capital expenditure on new LNG bunkering assets, including terminals, vessels, and related infrastructure, exceeded US$ 5 billion in 2024 alone. Globally, 22 new bunkering-related infrastructure projects were announced, reflecting a rapid scaling of LNG bunkering capacity to fulfil expected fuel off-take volumes. This infrastructure growth is backed by long-term fuel supply agreements and regulatory frameworks aimed at reducing maritime emissions, particularly in Europe, which leads the market due to early regulatory adoption and strong policy support.

In summary, the unprecedented scale of financial commitments from vessel orders to infrastructure investments, combined with strong regulatory and market drivers, confirms LNG bunkering’s emergence as a mainstream, sustainable marine fuel solution with robust long-term viability.

Operational Efficiency Propels Ship-to-Ship LNG Bunkering to Market Leadership

Ship-to-ship (STS) bunkering has clearly established itself as the premier methodology within the market, primarily due to its significant functional efficiencies. By facilitating direct LNG transfers at sea, this method circumvents port-based logistical hurdles, thereby minimizing vessel downtime. Indeed, this operational advantage is a primary driver behind its widespread adoption. The industry's confidence is further shown in the substantial investments pouring into expanding the global fleet of specialized LNG bunkering vessels. Consequently, the growing availability of STS services at major global shipping hubs is cementing its foundational role in the rapidly growing LNG bunkering market.

Furthermore, the tangible growth in the number and capacity of the global LNG bunkering fleet delivers compelling evidence of this trend. The operational fleet expanded to 64 vessels in 2024, a notable rise from 52 the previous year. Moreover, the fleet's total capacity surged to 263,201 cubic meters by March 2025, more than doubling since 2022. This expansion is poised to continue, with 13 new bunkering vessels ordered in the first half of 2025 alone. A clear trend towards larger, more efficient functions is also visible, as the average size of new orders has climbed to 17,179 cubic meters, substantially larger than the current fleet average of 8,225 cubic meters. Looking ahead, an extra 57 ports are projected to offer LNG bunkering by the end of 2026, which will further bolster the global network for STS transfers.

Asia Pacific’s LNG Bunkering Ecosystem Pulls Further Ahead of Global Rivals

The Asia Pacific region is leading the global LNG bunkering market, commanding more than 54.1% of the market share via immense infrastructural scale and voracious requirement. In the first three quarters of 2025 alone, Asia's share of global sales grew, solidifying its top position. China has become a dominant force, responsible for a significant portion of global LNG bunker demand in 2025. This growth is propelled by massive vessel orders, including a July 2025 order by MSC for six 22,000 TEU LNG dual-fuel ships. Singapore remains a critical hub, with its alternative fuel sales, primarily LNG, topping 1.34 million tons in 2024. The nation’s fuel oil inventories averaged about 22.2 million barrels weekly in 2025, ensuring supply stability.

The region's momentum in the LNG bunkering market is broad-based, growing beyond its largest players. In October 2025, Singapore’s Pacific International Lines (PIL) named its eighth new LNG-powered vessel, part of an order book that includes another 12 dual-fuel ships. South Korea’s HMM also placed a major order for 12 LNG-fueled boxships in late 2025. Further proving market maturation, Japan completed its first ship-to-ship LNG bunkering for a cruise vessel in July 2025 at Hakata Port. In April 2025, Osaka Gas launched the country’s first shore-to-ship LNG bunkering service. Even Malaysia is deepening its involvement, signing a letter of intent with Canada in October 2025 to increase investment in the LNG trade.

LNG Bunkering Market Major Players:

Bomin Linde LNG GmbH & Co. KG

Engie SA

ENN Energy Holdings Ltd

FueLNG Bellina

Gas Natural Fenosa

GazproBneft Marine Bunker LLC

Harvey Gulf International Marine LLC

Kawasaki

Korea Gas Corporation

Mitsui OSK Lines Ltd.

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

Sembcorp Marine Ltd.

Statoil AS

Skangas AS (Gasum)

Total SA

Toyota Tsusho Corp.

Other Prominent Players

Key Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Truck-to-ship

Port-to-ship

Ship to Ship

Portable tanks

By Application:

Container fleet

Tanker fleet

Cargo fleet

Ferries

Inland vessels

Other

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

