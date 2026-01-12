Action Target Marks 40th Anniversary with Next-Generation Range Technologies at SHOT Show 2026

PROVO, Utah, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Action Target Inc., the global leader in shooting range technology, will kick off celebrating its 40th anniversary at SHOT Show 2026, showcasing new advancements that redefine how ranges are designed, managed, and experienced. From January 20–23, 2026, attendees can visit Booth #12816 at the Venetian Expo in Las Vegas to see the company’s latest innovations in action.

Action Target’s newest technologies offer practical and innovative solutions designed to enhance safety, performance, and user experience across a variety of shooting range environments. With a strong focus on versatility, the company serves a wide spectrum of customers, including commercial range owners, law enforcement, educational institutions, military organizations, and both business and private customers. Whether for sport, entertainment, training or qualification, Action Target’s range designs provide tailored solutions that meet the unique demands of each market.

For four decades, Action Target has shaped the shooting range industry through innovation, precision engineering, and a relentless focus on customer experience. From its early roots designing reactive steel targets to becoming a global end-to-end shooting range solutions provider, the company continues to lead the market with products that deliver lasting performance and value.

“This 40-year milestone is a celebration of our customers as much as it is our history,” said Kevin Tomaszewski, Sr. Vice President & General Manager of Action Target. “Every product, partnership, and innovation we’ve introduced over the years reflects our shared mission—to make every shooting experience safer, smarter, and more rewarding.”

Action Target products are proudly manufactured and assembled here in the United States in our vertically integrated facility, ensuring the highest standards of quality and craftsmanship. Built in-house from start to finish, each solution is engineered to perform reliably, meet demanding specifications, and support customers long after installation. "We understand that shooting ranges serve a wide variety of purposes, from sport and entertainment to rigorous professional training," said Mike Birch, CEO of Action Target. "Our goal is to empower range owners and operators to utilize the safest, most advanced live-fire shooting ranges on the planet."

Attendees at SHOT Show 2026 are encouraged to visit Booth #12816 to learn more about how Action Target’s practical and innovative solutions are shaping the future of shooting ranges for all users.

Experience the Ultimate Range Solutions – SHOT Show Highlights: