Deadline Alert: F5, Inc. (FFIV) Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP reminds investors of the upcoming February 17, 2026 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired F5, Inc. (“F5” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FFIV) securities between October 28, 2024 and October 27, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ON YOUR F5 INVESTMENTS, CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS UNDER THE FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS.

What Happened?

On October 15, 2025, F5 disclosed that a “highly sophisticated nation-state threat actor had gained unauthorized access to certain Company systems” and “maintained long-term, persistent access to certain F5 systems, including the BIG-IP product development environment and engineering knowledge management platform.” Additionally, the Company stated that “[t]rough this access, certain files were exfiltrated, some of which contained certain portions of the Company’s BIG-IP source code and information about undisclosed vulnerabilities that it was working on in BIG-IP.”

On this news, F5’s stock price fell $35.40, or 10.7%, to close at $295.35 per share on October 16, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on October 27, 2025, after market hours, F5 released its fourth quarter fiscal 2025 financial results, providing low growth expectations for fiscal 2026 due primarily to the Security Breach, stating that the Company expected reductions to sales and renewals, elongated sales cycles, terminated projections, and increased expenses attributed to ongoing remediation efforts.

On this news, F5’s stock price fell $22.83, or 7.8%, to close at $267.58 per share on October 28, 2025, thereby injuring investors further.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) F5 was the subject of a significant security incident, placing its clientele’s security and the Company’s future prospects at significant risk; and (2) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired F5 securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than February 17, 2026, to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Charles Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150,

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

