Astute Connect Expands Global Expert Network Capabilities to Support Consulting and Investment Research Demand

Chicago, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astute Connect, a global expert network and primary research platform, has expanded its expert engagement capabilities to support consulting firms, investment professionals, and corporate strategy teams seeking real-time, decision-ready insights.

As market uncertainty continues to reshape strategic decision-making, consulting and advisory firms are increasingly relying on external industry experts to validate assumptions, accelerate diligence, and gain first-hand operational perspectives. Astute Connect’s model enables organizations to rapidly connect with senior industry professionals across healthcare, technology, industrials, energy, chemicals, and consumer markets.

The platform facilitates one-on-one expert consultations, customized expert identification, and primary research engagements, allowing clients to access targeted knowledge from former executives, subject-matter specialists, and functional leaders worldwide.

Astute Connect has observed particularly strong demand from small and mid-sized consulting firms across the United States and Europe, as well as growing interest from Japan-based advisory and corporate strategy teams seeking global market perspectives.

“With compressed timelines and higher expectations for accuracy, firms today need direct access to practitioners who have lived the market realities,” said a spokesperson from Astute Connect. “Expert-led research is no longer optional—it has become a core component of modern decision-making.”

Astute Connect operates as part of the Astute group, which has been supporting global research and intelligence needs across multiple industries for several years. The expansion reflects the company’s continued investment in primary research infrastructure and expert engagement processes.

About Astute Connect

Astute Connect is a leading expert network company, providing on-demand access to a global network of over 4 million experts across 100+ countries. We specialize in facilitating connections between clients and industry professionals, enabling informed decision-making through high-quality insights. With a diverse client base of over 500 companies, we are dedicated to delivering tailored solutions that meet the unique needs of each client.

Our innovative platform allows clients to seamlessly browse expert profiles, manage consultations, and access knowledge in real-time. We empower organizations to act confidently in today’s fast-moving, competitive environment.

Contact Us

Farman Khan

Astute Connect

Email: sales@astuteconnect.com

Phone: +1-888-429-6757 (US Toll-Free) | +91-0120-4528326 (Rest of the World)

Website: www.astuteconnect.com