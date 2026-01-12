Glo & Spa-rkle Aesthetics and Medical Spa Announces Relocation to a State-of-the-Art Facility in Lubbock, Texas

Lubbock, TX, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glo & Spa-rkle Aesthetics and Medical Spa, a leading name in aesthetic and wellness services, is thrilled to announce its relocation to a brand new, state-of-the-art facility in Lubbock, Texas. The new office, located at 4513 114th Street, is set to open its doors on January 13th, 2026, offering an expanded space that is double the size of the current location.

New Glo & Spa-rkle office's main reception.

This strategic move is designed to enhance the client experience by providing a premium environment that reflects the medical spa's commitment to innovation and excellence. Situated just one minute from the current location, the new facility is conveniently positioned next to HEB and behind the Rodeo Dental building, ensuring easy access for all clients.

With the expansion, Glo & Spa-rkle is excited to introduce new services, including rejuvenating HeadSpa treatments. Clients can also expect advanced, customized 3D aesthetic assessments using the signature Glo & Spa-rkle Tri-Layer 3D Aesthetic AssessmentTM. This is an evidence-based and data-driven assessment approach, ensuring each client receives a personalized treatment plan tailored to their unique needs.

"Our new facility represents a significant milestone in our journey to provide unparalleled aesthetic and wellness services," said Lauren Boutwell, Practice Manager of Glo & Spa-rkle. "We are deeply grateful to our loyal clients whose support has been instrumental in our growth and expansion. This new space will allow us to continue delivering exceptional outcomes while introducing innovative treatments that empower our clients to embrace their unique beauty."

Glo & Spa-rkle's commitment to personalized care and cutting-edge technology remains at the forefront of its operations. The new location will feature the latest advancements in aesthetic treatments, including ultrasound-guided aesthetic injections, the Tri-Layer 3D Aesthetic AssessmentsTM and regenerative therapies, ensuring optimal results with minimal risk.

The medical spa's comprehensive offerings, such as neuromodulators, laser treatments, non-surgical face and neck lifts, body contouring, and medical weight loss programs, will continue to be available, now enhanced by the expanded facility and new services.

As a client-focused enterprise, Glo & Spa-rkle is dedicated to fostering a welcoming, judgment-free environment where clients can thrive on their wellness journey. The new office marks a new chapter in the spa's mission to enhance beauty, health, and confidence through innovative, high-quality treatments.

One of the treatment rooms at the new office.

About Glo & Spa-rkle Aesthetics and Medical Spa

Glo & Spa-rkle is a premier aesthetic and wellness med spa located in Lubbock, Texas, dedicated to enhancing beauty, health, and confidence through innovative, high-quality treatments. Catering directly to clients, we offer a curated selection of services designed to promote skin and body rejuvenation, fostering a renewed sense of self-assurance. Our comprehensive offerings include neuromodulators, laser treatments, non-surgical face and neck lifts with PDO threads and EMFACE, body contouring, advanced RF microneedling, medical weight loss programs, and dermal fillers. Additionally, we specialize in regenerative therapies, such as biostimulators, exosomes, and polydeoxyribonucleotide (PDRN), to support natural healing and rejuvenation. For enhanced safety and precision, we utilize ultrasound-guided aesthetic injections of dermal fillers, ensuring optimal results with minimal risk. At Glo & Spa-rkle, we prioritize personalized care, leveraging cutting-edge technology to deliver tailored treatments in a welcoming, judgment-free environment. Our mission is to empower every client to embrace their unique beauty and thrive on their wellness journey. As a client-focused small to medium-sized enterprise, Glo & Spa-rkle generates revenue through direct-to-consumer aesthetic and wellness services, delivering exceptional outcomes with every visit.

Press Inquiries

Lauren Boutwell, Practice Manager,

lauren.boutwell [at] gloandsparkle.com

8066423992

4513 114th Street Lubbock, Texas 79424.