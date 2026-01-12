Marauder Capital Announces Expansion of Operating Partner Team

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marauder Capital, a private investment firm focused on energy and industrial services businesses, today announced the addition of Bryan Hoffman and Pedro Buhigas as Operating Partners, marking an important milestone in the continued evolution of the firm’s platform and operating capabilities.



The appointments reflect Marauder’s emphasis on disciplined execution, operational insight, and long-term value creation as the firm continues to grow.



Bryan Hoffman brings decades of leadership experience in utility services and infrastructure businesses. He supports Marauder across sourcing, underwriting, and portfolio company development, with particular emphasis on in-basin electrification, utility interfaces, and critical infrastructure. Prior to joining Marauder, Mr. Hoffman served in the U.S. Air Force and founded multiple utility and energy-service companies. Most recently, he founded and operated KVP Energy Services, which he successfully exited to a middle-market private equity sponsor.



Pedro Buhigas contributes deep operating, technology, and systems expertise across energy and industrial platforms. In his role as Operating Partner, Mr. Buhigas advises Marauder and select portfolio companies on operational efficiency, enterprise systems, and the thoughtful application of advanced analytics and AI within established businesses. He currently serves as Chief Information Officer of Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE: KGS). His prior experience includes senior roles at Basic Energy Services, TETRA Technologies, Stallion, and Microsoft.



T.M. “Roe” Patterson, Managing Partner, said, “The addition of Operating Partners represents an important step in the continued development of our firm. As we grow, broadening our operating perspective ensures we are building high-quality businesses with durable fundamentals.”



Adam Hurley, Managing Partner, added, “Bryan and Pedro bring complementary experience that enhances how we support management teams—combining infrastructure and electrification insight with a practical, disciplined approach to efficiency, systems, and modern tools. Their involvement strengthens our ability to execute thoughtfully as the platform continues to grow.”



Marauder’s Operating Partner model is designed to provide experienced operator perspective alongside investment teams and portfolio company leadership, with a focus on scalable execution, sound decision-making, and long-term value creation.



About Marauder Capital



Marauder Capital is a private investment firm based in Fort Worth, Texas, focused on acquiring and building energy and industrial services businesses. The firm partners with management teams to create durable platforms through disciplined operations, thoughtful capital deployment, and long-term strategic alignment.



For more information, please visit www.maraudercap.com.

Contact Information:

info@maraudercap.com