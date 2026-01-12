Gold Candle Continues to Expand Kerr-Addison Open Pit with Successful Step-Out Drilling to the East

TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gold Candle Ltd. (Private) (the “Company”) is pleased to provide an exploration update on both its Kerr-Addison gold deposit and Geminid nickel deposit. The Kerr-Addison project currently hosts Indicated gold resources of 3.3 million ounces (69.2 million tonnes at 1.5 g/t) and Inferred gold resources of 2.4 million ounces (55.6 million tonnes at 1.3 g/t). The 2025 program consisted of 123 holes totalling 57,338 metres on the Company’s 44km2 land package located along the Larder Lake Cadillac Break (LLCB) in the Abitibi gold district, northeastern Ontario.

Gold Candle tested several of its high priority targets in 2025, including the Kerr-Addison (KA) Open Pit (O/P) Infill and Chesterville East (CVE) extension (14,100 metres over 49 holes), KA near mine targets (29,203 metres over 53 holes) as well as generative targets including the Kerr Deeps (4,183 metres over 5 holes) and the Geminid nickel and broader regional targets (9,852 metres over 16 holes). Notably, the drilling extended the O/P mineralization along the LLCB break by approximately 200 metres to the east beyond the limits of the existing mineral resource (Figure 1), including:

In addition, the O/P Infill program has returned strong results, including:

The assays from both the CVE extension and O/P Infill drilling have generally returned grades in line with, or higher than, the existing Indicated O/P resource grade of 1.3 g/t and Inferred O/P resource grade of 1.1 g/t. Adding the CVE extension and O/P infill drilling to the known resources is a 2026 priority for Gold Candle.

“We are very pleased with our 2025 exploration results as they continue to demonstrate the robust potential for additional mineralization both near surface and at depth at Kerr-Addison and regionally across our broader land package,” stated Chief Executive Officer Rick Howes. “In the second half of the year our focus increasingly shifted to drilling for potential extensions to our existing open pit mineral resource as this is expected to represent the first phase of an eventual mine plan at Kerr-Addison. We are particularly encouraged by the near surface results at CVE that show potential for growth in open pit mineralization as well as the continuity of mineralization at depth, especially in the footwall. We see potential for the pit to extend to the east as well as a conversion of waste tonnes to economic ore tonnes, improving the overall economics of the pit. We have nine drills active on the property and look to continue to push the boundaries of the known mineralization, in all directions, through the 2026 drill campaign.”

The inaugural Geminid mineral resource estimate was released in May 2025 and included Inferred nickel resources of 105 million pounds (2.9 million tonnes at 1.6%). The Geminid drilling during the second half of 2025 was designed to continue to extend nickel mineralization to depth and along strike. This was followed up with a short infill drill program designed to meet the drill spacing criteria for Inferred classification within the central/lower nickel mineralization.

Of the 16 holes drilled at the Geminid target and regionally, all 10 holes specifically focused on Geminid intersected nickel mineralization. The average grade and thicknesses (Figure 2) have increased when compared to the previously released mineral resource. This drilling has increased the strike length by approximately 150-200 metres and the deposit remains open at depth and along strike. An updated resource estimate on Geminid will be completed in Q2 2026 and the Company anticipates an increase in both grade and tonnes.

Mr. Howes added, “In addition to the strong gold-focused results, the only drill we had allocated to Geminid returned consistently strong results for what is emerging as a compelling, high-grade Nickel resource target. Overall, all of these elements speak to the continued prospectivity of Gold Candle’s property package and we are looking forward to executing the largest exploration program in the Company’s history in 2026.”

Kerr-Addison (KA) Gold Deposit

1. Open Pit Infill and Extension

In the fourth quarter, three of the nine rigs were deployed to complete Phase I of an infill and O/P extension program. By year-end, 49 holes totalling 14,100 metres were drilled with the objective of upgrading potential resources into the inferred category and testing for new near-surface eastern extensions within the Chesterville and bordering Kearns targets (Figures 1 and 4).

The Company is pleased to report that it has discovered new gold mineralization east of the existing O/P mineral resources in shallow drill holes within the above-noted CVE and Kearns drill targets. Historic Chesterville mineralization consists of East-Northeast stacked lenses generally 50-150 metres in length in Northwest-Southeast panels. The results from the recent near-surface eastern extension drilling suggest the potential for extending the eastern boundary of the open pit by approximately 200 metres along strike and it remains open.

Intermediate level exploration drilling has also discovered the same geological structure at CVE below the O/P shell at the 2650 CVE historic mine level (850 metres vertical depth) (Figure 1).

Significant drill results have been returned from both the O/P infill and extension drilling as well as from exploration drilling of intermediate depths along strike to the east where mineralization appears to flare out and be stacked into the footwall and hanging wall.

Highlights since the Company’s May 20, 2025 news release include:

Open Pit Infill and Upper CVE Extension (Figures 1, 4 and 8a-c)

CVE (2650 level Extension) (Figures 1, 4 and 8d)

Figure 1 – Vertical Long Section of the Near Mine, Kerr Addison Exploration targets. The 2024 and 2025 significant assay intervals; > 20 GxM threshold are labelled with graduated size, midpoints solid circles colour coded to Au grade, see Gold Composites Legend. Planned drilling, black circled “x”, in progress, red circled “x” and results pending blue circled “x” drill hole pierce-points. Beige coloured callouts are H2 2025 results, previously released 2024 and 2025 results white callouts. Historic and target discovery hole callouts below the 20 GxM threshold included. Previous Party Wall target replaced by the Upper CVE, CVE, and Lower CVE targets. Mine Levels; 1000 m Level (0 m elevation), 2650 mine level (-500 m elevation).

2. KA Near Mine targets

2025 drilling of the deeper footwall targets, including the Ultramafic Footwall (UM FW), Lower CVE and Kearns targets, have returned a range of results (Figures 1 and 5) that will inform the Company’s future underground exploration targeting.

The central UM FW drilling demonstrated the potential for multiple stacked lenses with reasonable continuity and separation from mined out stopes albeit at lower than previously mined underground grades. However, there is evidence of higher grade mineralization in the UM FW, including previously released results in the KAD24-311-B2, B3 branch holes to the east (Figure 1).

The lower CVE target returned the best 2025 result in the previously reported drill hole KAD25-322-B3 returning green carbonate altered ultramafic rocks grading 4.0 m @ 41.57 g/t uncapped (4.0m @ 20.44 g/t capped) (Figures 1 and 5). The Company is awaiting further assay results from drilling in the lower CVE area which will inform next steps for this deeper exploration target.

The results from the Kearns target have demonstrated the continued presence of gold mineralization in this area though drilling to date has only outlined a limited strike length. However, as reported above, the last result of the year returned a significant intercept in KAD25-338-B2 (Figure 1) which is being considered in the context of any follow-up drilling.

Cyprus Footwall

The identification of the Cyprus Footwall (Cyprus FW) drill target was based on a comprehensive review and analysis of historical records associated with a Cyprus exploration drilling campaign conducted in the early 1990s.

Eight holes totaling 4,542 meters were drilled in 2025 to follow up on historic drill hole C-25-1, which intersected 10.45 meters at 3.89 g/t (see Figures 1 and 4). Two exploration drill holes beneath the estimated location of C-25-1 returned solid results in holes KAD25-337-B3 and KAD25-339-B2 (Figure 1). A large gap east of the Cyprus FW is a potential follow-up target in 2026 (Figure 1).

Kerr Deeps

The results in the pilot hole KAD25-333T-B included a cumulative green carbonate alteration core length of approximately 50 metres with gold mineralization grading 28.30 m @ 0.42 g/t. The branch hole KAD25-333-B1A was completed at year-end to a depth of 2,565 m with assay results pending (Figure 7).

Depending on the assay results of KAD25-333-B1A, the Company may consider a strategy to mitigate the cost and time associated with drilling a third deep branch hole by evaluating the down-plunge interpretation of the high-grade KAD25-322-B3 (Lower CVE target) intercept as it appears to project down the interpreted plunge at KAD25-333T-B (Figure 7).

Highlights since the Company’s May 20, 2025 news release include:

Foot Wall Zones (Figures 1 and 5)

Note: * Potential open pit or shallow ramp access depths

Kearns (Figures 1 and 4)

3. Geminid Nickel Deposit

In addition to the success at Kerr-Addison, the Company has had one drill focused on the continued expansion of the Geminid nickel deposit (Figure 2). The inaugural Geminid mineral resource estimate was released earlier in 2025 with drill results since that time continuing to include several holes with strong nickel grades over solid widths.

Highlights include:

Figure 2 – Vertical Long Section of the Geminid Mineralization Looking NW showing 2025 MRE outline in blue dashed outline, and current interpretation based on the 2025 drilling post the effective MRE date, Feb 19 2025.

During the summer field season, geophysical surveys were completed including a drone magnetic survey extension to the southeast, and ground EM, IP, and including select borehole EM surveys over the regional land tenure centered on the Geminid mineral resource. Three conductors were interpreted from the survey (Figure 6), with the Geminid mineralization returning a moderately conductive body as well as GEM-01 to the west and GEM-03 to the east, including a coincident borehole EM anomaly.

Late in the fourth quarter, drilling commenced on GEM-03, approximately 350 metres east of the Geminid mineral resource, where a historic drill hole assessment report included anomalous gold and nickel mineralization in two separate areas. The GEM-03 EM conductor hole was paused prior to the holiday break before reaching the planned target at a depth of 582 metres prior to the holiday break and will be restarted early in the new year.

The result of the GEM-03 hole and full review of H2 2025 Geminid results will play an important role in the Company’s regional exploration plans for 2026. Gold Candle sees significant potential for additional discoveries along strike from the Geminid zone.

2026 Exploration Plans

In the fourth quarter, the Company began expanding its drill program with the objective of making 2026 the most significant exploration year in the Company’s history. There are now 9 drill rigs active on the property with 2026 exploration budgeted for 120,000 metres of drilling focused on three main priorities:

Open Pit infill and expansion targets (40%)

Exploration targets near the former Kerr-Addison Mine (35%)

Regional Exploration, including Geminid (25%)



Plans for 2026 continue to align with the Company’s objectives of completing an update Mineral Resource Estimate in support of a Preliminary Economic Assessment on Kerr-Addison that is scheduled for Q3 2026. In addition, the team’s targeting exercise includes advancing towards new discoveries on the property, continuing to develop a pipeline of high-quality conceptual targets and further improving resource confidence by drilling ahead of future development milestones.

About Gold Candle

Gold Candle is a privately funded Canadian exploration company led by a diverse and experienced team of mining professionals. In 2015, the Company acquired claims over the historic Kerr-Addison Gold Mine and surrounding area in McGarry Township, located in the Timiskaming District of Ontario. Gold Candle is committed to responsible mineral exploration that benefits local communities, employees and shareholders while respecting people and the environment.

Figure 3 - Larder Lake East segment of the Larder Lake Cadillac Break (LLCB), defining the surface projection of exploration target areas and Gold Candle’s tenure from Virginiatown to the Ontario Quebec border.

Figure 4 – Surface Composite Plan view of Kerr Addison Project. Pit shell constrained MRE Potential Resource Class wireframes and block model Au ppm grades high lighted, refer to Au ppm legend. Kerr Deeps, CVE, and Upper CVE drill hole traces in red for significant assay results reported. Select type cross sections at Figure 8. Completed Infill FW and Upper CVE drill traces coloured blue are pending assay results.

Figure 5 – Cross Section Looking NE showing Foot Wall mineralization relative to the mined-out Kerr-Addison main mining horizon. Beige coloured assay callouts are H2 2025 results. KAD25-322-B3 is the up-plunge projected interpretation of the KAD25-333T-B Kerr Deeps intersection, refer to Figure 7.

Figure 6 – Plan View of Geminid Surface EM conductor interpretation, upper left Inset. GEM-03 current EM conductor target with coincident Borehole EM plates. Airphoto underlay with LLCB trace and transparent magnetics overlay, geologic interpretation-based core logging results.

Figure 7 – Vertical Longitudinal Section, Kerr Addison looking NW. 2024-2025 Gold Composites midpoints (GxM Au legend). Kerr Deeps, 333T-B and 333-B1A, 4183 m combined trunk and branch hole, results pending for 333-B1A. Roughly 50 m of cumulative Green Carbonate Ultramafic volcanics in 333T-B with broad LG gold mineralization and albitite dyke sulfide mineralization approximately 600 m down plunge steeply to the NE of KAD25-322-B3.

Cross Section A, Looking East, KAD25-343





Cross Section B, Looking East, KAD25-358

Cross Section C, Looking East, KAD25-357





Cross Section D, Looking East, KAD25-341-B1, 341T partial

Figure 8 – A-C. Type Infill FW and Upper CVE Extension Cross Sections, KAD25-357, 358, and 343. D. CVE Type Cross section KAD25-341-B1

