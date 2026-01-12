Rust-Oleum Introduces New Brand Experience for Citadel Performance Coatings at World of Concrete 2026

VERNON HILLS, Ill., Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rust-Oleum, a trusted global leader in manufacturing innovative coatings, is set to showcase market-leading professional flooring products at World of Concrete, January 20-22, 2026, in Las Vegas. Known for quality, durability and innovation, the company will feature an extensive portfolio designed to meet the unique needs of contractors, distributors, facility managers and property owners.

Engineering solutions to protect, perform and inspire

Citadel Performance Coatings are thoughtfully designed for superior performance, speed and reliability. Whether the goal is slip resistance, chemical durability or aesthetic impact, Citadel builds smart systems that withstand the test of time.

Visitors to booth #S12327 can experience firsthand how Citadel is engineered to protect, perform, and inspire through expanded resources and cutting-edge technology.

Highlights include:

Contractor-centric digital experience: The new CitadelFloors.com site features custom digital catalogs, a system selector tool, and a streamlined buyer portal, making it easier than ever for contractors to find, compare, and order the right solutions .

The new CitadelFloors.com site features custom digital catalogs, a system selector tool, and a streamlined buyer portal, making it easier than ever for contractors to find, compare, and order the right solutions Innovative products for superior performance: Citadel EP-55 Low-Prep Primer and Poly-4XT Ultra Premium Wear Coat deliver unmatched durability and efficiency.

Citadel EP-55 Low-Prep Primer and Poly-4XT Ultra Premium Wear Coat deliver unmatched durability and efficiency. Interactive onsite demos: Touch-screen displays will showcase the enhanced website’s functionality designed with the professional user in mind, including navigation and tools aimed at saving time and boosting productivity.





Built for contractors, inspired by innovation

While exploring new innovations and offerings, the booth will also feature demonstrations of Citadel’s core systems, including PLE-100 Fast Cure, Poly350, All-in-One Packaging, and a variety of decorative flooring effects. Educational resources will be available to help contractors improve efficiency, competitiveness and profitability. Additionally, Rust-Oleum SafeTex® Easy-Tread, ideal for industrial environments requiring quick turnaround and reliable anti-slip protection, will be highlighted.

Paul Kiminski, National Sales Manager at Rust-Oleum, shared his excitement about how deepened focus on the professional end user comes to life through the latest tools and product lines. “This is more than just a refreshed look,” said Kiminski. “We are building upon 40 years of success to deliver even greater distribution and improved ordering experience. Rust-Oleum is committed to working side-by-side with contractors to help them set the standard for high performance flooring solutions to drive long-term success.”

Experience the Rust-Oleum difference

Whether you're a contractor, distributor or property owner, Rust-Oleum can tailor a solution to meet your most demanding needs. Learn more about Rust-Oleum’s professional solutions at Rustoleum.com/Professionals.

Discover the Citadel difference and transform floors today at CitadelFloors.com.

About Rust-Oleum

For more than a century, Rust-Oleum® has been a global leader in manufacturing innovative coatings that empower do-it-yourselfers and professionals alike across categories including small project paints, cleaners, primers, automotive, industrial, high-performance coatings, wood care and abrasives.

Contact: Vivika Panagiotakakos

224-471-6057

vivika.panagiotakakos@rustoleum.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c5eb2229-d183-4b4c-9f33-c350167e498c