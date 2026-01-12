New York Tent Announces Strategic Acquisition of Stamford Tent, Expanding Services Across NY and New England





New York Tent and Stamford Tent Officially United

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York Tent announced today that, through its parent company, Aspire Event Group, LLC, it has acquired Stamford Tent & Event Services. Both companies will continue operating independently from their current offices and facilities, ensuring continuity for existing clients and employees.

The acquisition strengthens New York Tent’s presence in the greater New York market while expanding Aspire Event Group’s footprint into New England. With this move, the combined companies are positioned to offer a wider range of event services, equipment, and rental solutions to clients across multiple states, supporting both corporate and private events.

“This acquisition allows us to better serve our clients while expanding our reach into New England,” said David Tannenbaum, Owner and CEO of New York Tent. “Stamford Tent has built an exceptional reputation over more than 70 years, and we are excited to build on that legacy while continuing to innovate in the event services industry.”

Stamford Tent President/CEO Steve Frost will begin a transition period leading to his retirement. “After more than five decades in the event industry, I’m proud to see Stamford Tent enter its next chapter with Aspire and New York Tent,” Frost said. “This partnership ensures continuity of our culture, values, and commitment to excellence while providing expanded resources and opportunities for our clients and team.”

Tim Frost and Brian Rieke will remain with Stamford Tent & Event Services as Operations and Used Equipment Sales Manager and General Manager, respectively. “Partnering with New York Tent creates new opportunities for our employees and enhanced offerings for our clients,” said Tim Frost. Brian Rieke added, “This partnership allows us to expand our reach, resources, and product offerings while continuing the innovation Stamford is known for.”

For more information or to request a quote, visit https://nytent.com/ .

About New York Tent

New York Tent, founded in 1994, is a full-service tent, temporary structure, and event rental company serving the greater New York metro area and clients nationwide. Stamford Tent & Event Services, founded in 1953, provides premier tent rental and event services across Connecticut, New York, Long Island, New Jersey, and the Tri-State area. Aspire Event Group oversees operations for both companies, offering expanded resources, equipment, and service solutions to better serve clients and support the growth of both companies.

Media Contact:

Matt Swanner

New York Tent

(631) 979-9182

mswanner@nytent.com

nytent.com

