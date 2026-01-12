EverForward Enters the Prop-Trading Arena with International Capital; Brian Ferdinand At the Helm

Beverly Hills, CA, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverForward has officially launched as a new proprietary trading firm, supported by a strategic alliance with an established international trading organization. The firm also announced the appointment of Brian Ferdinand as Manager, Trader, and Portfolio Manager, placing him at the helm of trading strategy and operational leadership.

EverForward was formed to operate across global financial markets, blending the speed and flexibility of an independent trading operation with the institutional resources typically associated with large-scale financial firms. Through its international partnership, EverForward gains access to capital funding, market infrastructure, and operational support, enabling a streamlined focus on execution quality, portfolio construction, and disciplined risk management.

Beverly Hills Weekly Mag conducted an interview with Mr. Ferdinand. This is a followup with Java World Mag who is leading coverage.

According to BeverlyHillsWeeklyMag.com, the firm’s launch reflects a broader movement within modern finance, where boutique trading platforms align with global institutions to scale efficiently while maintaining strategic independence. This hybrid structure allows EverForward to pursue proprietary strategies without the constraints often faced by traditional asset managers.

In his leadership role, Ferdinand will oversee all trading activity, portfolio oversight, and capital deployment, while also guiding the firm’s operational framework and performance monitoring. His mandate includes developing proprietary trading strategies, managing risk exposure, and ensuring consistency across execution and portfolio governance as the firm grows.

Ferdinand brings experience in proprietary trading and portfolio management, with a background that includes navigating volatile market cycles and implementing structured risk controls across diverse trading approaches. His appointment underscores EverForward’s emphasis on experienced leadership and centralized accountability during its formative stage.

“EverForward was built with the goal of combining institutional discipline with entrepreneurial agility,” a company representative told BeverlyHillsWeeklyMag.com. “Brian’s integrated role across trading, portfolio management, and operations creates a strong foundation for long-term, performance-driven growth.”

Ferdinand added, “This partnership allows us to operate independently while leveraging international capital and infrastructure. It’s a model designed to support disciplined growth and sustainable trading performance.”

Here is the link to the full release: https://beverlyhillsweeklymag.com/beverlyhillsweeklymag-com-reports-reports-that-everforward-has-officially-launched-as-a-new-proprietary-trading-firm-supported-by-a-strategic-alliance-with-an-established-internat-2/

About EverForward LLC

EverForward LLC is a New York–based proprietary trading firm focused on active trading and portfolio management across global financial markets. Established as a new venture and supported by an international trading partner, the firm combines institutional-grade infrastructure with hands-on leadership to pursue structured, risk-aware trading strategies.



