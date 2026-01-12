Johnson Fistel, PLLP Investigates Claims on Behalf of Long-Term Shareholders of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (IOVA), Nutex Health, Inc. (NUTX), Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (LNTH), and Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH)

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA)

If you have held Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. shares continuously since prior to May 9, 2024, you may have standing to seek corporate governance reforms at Iovance, including improvements to internal controls, transparency, and executive oversight. Shareholders who successfully pursue derivative claims on behalf of the Company may be eligible to receive an incentive award, subject to court approval. To learn more, visit:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/iovance-biotherapeutics-derivative/

or contact Johnson Fistel, PLLP at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471.

Complaint Allegations

A recently filed securities class action complaint alleges that Iovance made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts concerning the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants allegedly failed to disclose that: (1) the Company overstated the commercial demand and revenue potential of its lead therapy, Amtagvi; (2) operational and launch-related challenges materially impaired the product’s commercial performance; (3) internal controls and disclosure processes were inadequate; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially misleading and lacked a reasonable basis.

Nutex Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX)

If you have held Nutex Health, Inc. shares continuously since prior to August 8, 2024, you may have standing to seek corporate governance reforms at Nutex, including improvements to internal controls, transparency, and executive oversight. Shareholders who bring successful derivative claims may be entitled to an incentive award for their efforts, as approved by the Court. To learn more, visit:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/nutex-health-derivative/

or contact Johnson Fistel, PLLP at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471.

Complaint Allegations

A previously filed securities class action complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse information regarding Nutex’s business, operations, and financial condition. The complaint alleges that: (1) Nutex overstated revenue derived from arbitration-related claims; (2) the Company failed to disclose material weaknesses in internal accounting controls; (3) reported financial results were not prepared in accordance with GAAP; and (4) as a result, Nutex’s public statements were materially misleading at all relevant times.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNTH)

If you have held Lantheus Holdings, Inc. shares continuously since prior to February 26, 2025, you may have standing to seek corporate governance reforms at Lantheus, including improvements to internal controls, transparency, and executive oversight. Shareholders who pursue derivative claims that result in meaningful corporate governance reforms or monetary recovery may be eligible for an incentive award, subject to court approval. To learn more, visit:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/lantheus-holdings-derivative/

or contact Johnson Fistel, PLLP at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471.

Complaint Allegations

A securities class action complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements concerning Lantheus’s business, operations, and growth prospects. Specifically, the complaint alleges that Defendants failed to disclose that: (1) competitive pressures materially threatened the sustainability of Pylarify revenue growth; (2) pricing and market-share risks were understated; (3) the Company lacked adequate disclosure controls; and (4) as a result, Lantheus’s public statements were materially misleading and caused investors to suffer losses.

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH)

If you have held Molina Healthcare, Inc. shares continuously since prior to February 5, 2025, you may have standing to seek corporate governance reforms at Molina, including improvements to internal controls, transparency, and executive oversight. Eligible shareholders who bring derivative claims on behalf of Molina may be entitled to an incentive award for their service to the Company and its shareholders, subject to court approval. To learn more, visit:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/molina-healthcare-moh/

or contact Johnson Fistel, PLLP at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471.

Complaint Allegations

A recently filed securities class action complaint alleges that Molina made materially false and/or misleading statements regarding the Company’s medical cost trends, financial outlook, and operational performance. The complaint alleges that Defendants failed to disclose that: (1) medical cost pressures were materially higher than represented; (2) financial guidance lacked a reasonable basis; (3) internal forecasting and oversight controls were deficient; and (4) as a result, Molina’s public statements were materially misleading.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP | Top Law Firm, Securities Fraud, Investor Rights

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. We also extend our services to foreign investors who have purchased securities on U.S. exchanges. For more information, visit www.johnsonfistel.com .

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, PLLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800

San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations or Frank J. Johnson, Esq.

(619) 814-4471 | jimb@johnsonfistel.com