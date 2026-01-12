Storr Group appoints highly experienced, institutional Chief Financial Officer, Richard Moran

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Storr Group, an operationally-focused investment firm that specializes in building high-growth essential services platforms, announced the appointment of Richard H. Moran, CPA, CGMA, as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Compliance Officer.

Richard brings more than 30 years of financial leadership experience to Storr, including 16 years as CFO for SEC-registered RIAs and private equity firms – with a combined ~$4+ billion in assets. His career spans both institutional fund management and high-net-worth family offices – giving him a rare dual perspective on the private equity investment ecosystem.

Most notably, Richard spent nearly 10 years as CFO of Trivest Partners, L.P., a leading Florida-based private equity firm – where he helped oversee multiple fund launches, investor reporting, and SEC compliance. Most recently, Moran served as Chief Financial Officer for Drake Enterprises AG, a global family office with ~$1.3 billion in assets under management across U.S. private equity, debt, public equities, and real estate.

Across his seasoned career, Moran has been instrumental in the buildout of institutional back-office infrastructure, SEC registration of four investment funds, and the raising of over $740 million in private capital. His experience also includes serving as Chief Accounting Officer at ValStone Partners.

“Richard’s proven track record in institutional private equity and family-office environments makes him well-suited to further develop and lead a scalable back-office and effective compliance program at Storr,” said Fraser Ramseyer, Chairman, Founder, and CEO of Storr Group. “He brings a deep understanding of fund operations and financial strategy, which will be invaluable as we continue expanding our investment platform.”

Moran holds an active CPA license in Florida and is a Chartered Global Management Accountant (CGMA). He is a member of the American Institute of CPAs, the Florida Institute of CPAs, and the Michigan Institute of CPAs. He earned his Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting with honors from the University of Louisiana.

“I’m honored to join Storr at such an exciting stage of growth,” said Moran. “The firm’s focus on disciplined investing and operational excellence aligns perfectly with my background and passion for building lasting value for investors.”

