StubHub Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: STUB): Johnson Fistel Investigates Post-IPO Earnings Results Following Significant Stock Drop

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating whether StubHub Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: STUB) or certain of its officers and directors violated federal securities laws by making false or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose material information to investors.

Background of the Investigation

On September 17, 2025, StubHub completed its initial public offering at a price of $23.50 per share.

On November 13, 2025, the Company announced its first earnings results since the IPO, disclosing that free cash flow for the third quarter of 2025 was negative $4.6 million, a 143% decrease compared to the same period in the prior year, when the Company reported positive free cash flow of $10.6 million.

Following these disclosures, StubHub’s stock price fell $3.95, or 20.9%, to close at $14.87 on November 14, 2025. The closing price represents a decline of approximately 36.7% from the Company’s IPO price, thereby injuring investors.

What if I purchased StubHub securities?

If you purchased STUB securities and suffered losses, join our investigation now:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/stubhub-holdings-inc/

For more information, contact Jim Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP | Top Law Firm, Securities Fraud, Investors Rights

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. We also extend our services to foreign investors who purchased on U.S. exchanges. For more information, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com.

Achievements

In 2024, Johnson Fistel was honored to be ranked among the Top 10 Plaintiff Law Firms by ISS Securities Class Action Services. The firm recovered approximately $90,725,000 for investors in cases where it served as lead or co-lead counsel. This marks the eighth time the firm has been recognized among the top securities law firms in the United States.

Attorney advertising.

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Johnson Fistel, PLLP has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Frank J. Johnson is the attorney responsible for its content.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, PLLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800, San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations (619) 814-4471

jimb@johnsonfistel.com