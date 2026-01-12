ARDT Investors Encouraged to Seek Lead Plaintiff Role in Ardent Health, Inc. Securities Class Action with Johnson Fistel

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Ardent Health, Inc. (NYSE: ARDT) securities between July 18, 2024 and November 12, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for investors under the federal securities laws.

What if I purchased Ardent Health securities?

If you purchased Ardent Health securities and suffered losses, you have until March 9, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. Investors who suffered significant losses and would like to discuss their rights, or to determine whether they qualify to participate in any potential recovery, should visit:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/ardent-health-inc/

You may also contact James Baker at (619) 814-4471 or jimb@johnsonfistel.com, or Frank J. Johnson, Esq. at fjohnson@johnsonfistel.com to discuss your rights privately.

What is this case about?

According to a recently filed class action complaint, Ardent Health and certain of its senior executives made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose material adverse information regarding the Company’s business, operations, and financial reporting practices.

Ardent Health operates acute care hospitals and other healthcare facilities, and a critical aspect of its business involves the collection and valuation of accounts receivable. During the Class Period, defendants represented that the Company employed an active monitoring process to determine collectability, including detailed reviews of historical collections as a primary source of information.

The complaint alleges that, in reality, Ardent Health did not primarily rely on detailed historical collection reviews, but instead utilized a 180-day threshold at which accounts became fully reserved. This accounting practice allegedly allowed the Company to report inflated accounts receivable balances and delay recognition of losses on uncollectible accounts. As a result, defendants’ statements regarding Ardent Health’s financial condition and internal controls were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Why did Ardent Health’s stock price decline?

On November 12, 2025, after market close, Ardent Health disclosed that it had completed hindsight evaluations of historical collection trends, resulting in a $43 million reduction in quarterly revenue. The Company also revealed a $54 million increase in professional liability reserves due to adverse prior-period claim developments and broader industry trends.

Following these disclosures, the price of Ardent Health stock declined approximately 33%, falling $4.75 per share, from a closing price of $14.05 on November 12, 2025, to $9.30 on November 13, 2025, causing significant losses to investors.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation, including international investors trading on U.S. exchanges. In 2024, the firm was ranked among the Top 10 Plaintiff Law Firms by ISS Securities Class Action Services, recovering approximately $90.7 million for investors in cases where it served as lead or co-lead counsel.

Attorney Advertising.

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Johnson Fistel, PLLP has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Frank J. Johnson is the attorney responsible for its content.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, PLLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800

San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations, or Frank J. Johnson, Esq.

(619) 814-4471

jimb@johnsonfistel.com | fjohnson@johnsonfistel.com