Toll Brothers Announces Model Home Grand Opening at Woodinville Square in Woodinville, Washington

WOODINVILLE, Wash., Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the grand opening of two new model homes at Woodinville Square, a sophisticated new community of townhomes located in the heart of Woodinville, Washington. The public is invited to attend the grand opening event on Saturday, Jan. 17 from noon to 3 p.m. Guests will enjoy freshly made warm donuts and coffee drinks while touring the beautifully designed model homes and learn more about the exceptional quality and craftsmanship of Toll Brothers homes.

Woodinville Square is a sophisticated new community nestled in the picturesque Sammamish River Valley. The community offers luxury three-bedroom townhomes with 3.5 baths and 1- or 2-car garages, ranging from 1,510 to 2,017+ square feet. These thoughtfully designed homes feature bright, open floor plans, serene rooftop decks on select homes, and exceptional craftsmanship. Pricing starts from the mid-$800,000s.





"Woodinville Square delivers the perfect combination of luxury living and convenience in the heart of downtown Woodinville and the vibrant wine district," said Todd Callahan, Regional President of Toll Brothers for the Pacific region. "We are thrilled to showcase our stunning new model homes and invite home shoppers to experience the unparalleled lifestyle offered in this exceptional community."

Located just steps from the new Schoolhouse District, Woodinville Square offers a collection of wine-tasting rooms, dining, and restaurants. Residents can also enjoy direct access to the developing 42-mile Eastrail Trail system, which connects Kirkland, Bellevue, Renton, and Redmond. This prime location is just 12 miles from Bellevue and offers proximity to everyday amenities, upscale shopping, and dining in Woodinville, Bothell, and Kirkland. The community is also assigned to the highly rated Northshore School District, including Hollywood Hill Elementary, Leota Middle School, and Woodinville High School.





Home shoppers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

The Toll Brothers Sales Center is located at 13301 NE 175th Place in Woodinville. For more information on Woodinville Square, or to schedule an appointment call 844-845-5263 or visit TollBrothers.com/WA.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

