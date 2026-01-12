Hangar 1 Publishing Releases Paranormal Apocalypse: New Book Uncovers Hidden Psychology Behind Humanity's End-Times Obsession

Minneapolis, MN, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hangar 1 Publishing has announced the release of Paranormal Apocalypse: Is This How It Ends?, a new book by paranormal researcher and author Maxim W. Furek. The book introduces "Apocalyptic Awe," a psychological phenomenon that explains humanity's enduring fascination with doomsday, from ancient Biblical prophecy to modern algorithmic fearmongering.

Paranormal Apocalypse: Is This How It Ends?

Paranormal Apocalypse examines why apocalyptic thinking has persisted across civilizations. The book connects the 1969 hit song "In the Year 2525" by Zager and Evans, which topped charts during the Summer of Love with its dystopian warning, to the mysterious drone swarms of 2024 and the rise of AI-driven anxiety. Furek traces how end-times fears have shaped religion, literature, politics, and popular culture throughout history.

Key Topics in the Book Include:

The Psychology of Doomsday: Why ordinary people abandon everything to follow apocalyptic cult leaders, from Jonestown to modern movements

Lovecraft's Lasting Influence: How horror writer H.P. Lovecraft's philosophy, "The oldest and strongest emotion of mankind is fear," connects to livestream culture and viral content

Ancient Prophecy Meets Modern Algorithms: The link between Biblical end-times prophecy, social media rabbit holes, and conspiracy theories

Paranormal Patterns: Why UFO sightings spike during periods of social upheaval and how ghost stories intersect with global catastrophe narratives

"Apocalyptic thinking is not just shaping entertainment and politics. It is actively rewiring how people process fear and uncertainty," said Maxim W. Furek, author of Paranormal Apocalypse. "Understanding this hidden psychological force may be the key to navigating the anxiety of the modern world."

Furek brings a unique perspective to the subject. He holds a master's degree in Communications from Bloomsburg University and a bachelor's degree in Psychology from Aquinas College. His previous works include Flying Saucer Esoteric: The Altered States of Ufology and Coal Region Hoodoo: Paranormal Tales from Inside the Pit, which Goodreads reviewers have called "well documented and absorbing" and "as good as anything written" in the paranormal genre.

"This book probes religion, literature, and popular culture to investigate widespread apprehension about the future," Furek added. "Readers will decide for themselves whether the End Times will deliver a world of utopia or dystopia."

Furek is a respected contributor to Fate Magazine, Normal Paranormal, and Paranormal Underground. The author has appeared on numerous podcasts, including Exploring the Bizarre with Timothy Green Beckley, Art Bell's Midnight in the Desert with Heather Wade, and Paranormal 60 with Dave Schrader. Furek was also a featured speaker at the 2025 Butler Paranormal Conference and 2024 Institute of Hermetic Studies Conference.

Paranormal Apocalypse: Is This How It Ends? is now available.

About Maxim W. Furek

Maxim W. Furek is a paranormal researcher, journalist, and author specializing in the intersection of psychology, popular culture, and unexplained phenomena. With advanced degrees in Communications and Psychology, Furek has authored multiple books on ufology, cryptids, and regional folklore. His work has been featured on Mysterious Universe (Australia) and in leading paranormal publications worldwide.

About Hangar 1 Publishing

Hangar 1 Publishing specializes in immersive paranormal nonfiction, covering topics from Bigfoot and cryptids to UFOs and unexplained phenomena. The publisher is committed to delivering well-researched investigations into the world's most enduring mysteries.

Some patterns can't be unseen.

