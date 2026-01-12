Information Regarding the Total number of Voting Rights and Total Number of Shares of the Company as of December 31, 2025

Information Regarding the Total number of Voting Rights and 
Total Number of Shares of the Company as of December 31, 2025

(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

 

Notice:
This document supersedes and replaces the information previously published on January 5, 2026, to account for the earlier exercise of various securities instruments, in connection with the Company’s employee stock ownership plans and warrants from a previous financing transaction.

 

Market : NYSE Euronext Paris
ISIN Code: FR 0010417345

 

Date

 		Total number of shares Total number of voting rights
12/31/2025

 		235,670,864

 		 

Total gross of voting rights:

235,670,864

 
 

Total net* of voting rights:

235,596,284

 

* Net total = total number of voting rights attached to shares – shares without voting rights

