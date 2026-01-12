Destination XL Group, Inc. Reports Holiday Sales Results

CANTON, Mass., Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXLG), the leading integrated-commerce specialty retailer of Big + Tall men’s clothing and footwear, today announced the following results for the 9-week holiday sales period ended January 3, 2026 (unaudited):

Total sales were $89.9 million compared to $94.7 million for the 9-week holiday sales period ended January 4, 2025.

Comparable sales for the same 9-week holiday period decreased 5.8%, with comparable sales from stores down 7.2% and the direct business down 2.8%.

“We saw an improvement in our sales results during this 9-week holiday period, with a comparable sales decrease of 5.8% as compared to the decrease of 8.7% experienced through the first nine months of fiscal 2025, largely driven by our direct business. Our direct business showed improvement during the 9-week holiday period, with a comparable sales decrease of 2.8%, as compared to the comparable sales decrease of 14.6% through the first nine months of fiscal 2025. We drove a favorable response in direct with several strategic promotions, however, this did not fully offset the traffic decline in stores. Our sales results for the holiday period, particularly in our stores, continue to reflect a difficult environment, especially in the Big + Tall sector, with continued pressure on discretionary spending,” said Harvey Kanter, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We were thrilled to announce a transformative transaction with FullBeauty during the quarter and are excited for the opportunities ahead, in 2026 and beyond. Together with FullBeauty, we will be better positioned to serve our customers across the plus-size and Big + Tall apparel market, providing them more brands, more styles and more options whether they shop in stores or online.”

FullBeauty Merger

As announced on December 11, 2025, the Company has entered into a definitive agreement to combine with FBB Holdings I, Inc. (“FullBeauty”) in a merger of equals to create a scaled, category-defining retailer for inclusive apparel. By leveraging complementary strengths across gender, product and channel, the combined company will be positioned to accelerate growth, improve operational efficiency and deliver an enhanced customer experience through a comprehensive, innovative multi-channel strategy.

The companies delivered combined net sales of approximately $1.2 billion for the last twelve months ending October 2025. Assuming no pro forma adjustments, Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) was approximately $45 million for the last twelve months ending October 2025. Including $25 million in expected run-rate cost synergies, the combined company would have generated approximately $70 million of LTM Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure).

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of fiscal year 2026, subject to customary closing conditions and approval by DXL shareholders.

About Destination XL Group, Inc.

Destination XL Group, Inc. is the leading retailer of Men’s Big + Tall apparel that provides the Big + Tall man the freedom to choose his own style. Subsidiaries of Destination XL Group, Inc. operate DXL Big + Tall retail and outlet stores and Casual Male XL retail and outlet stores throughout the United States, and an e-commerce website, DXL.COM, and mobile app, which offer a multi-channel solution similar to the DXL store experience with the most extensive selection of online products available anywhere for Big + Tall men. The Company is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts, and its common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "DXLG." For more information, please visit the Company's investor relations website: https://investor.dxl.com.

Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this press release contains the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure. The presentation of this non-GAAP measure is not in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered superior to, or as a substitute for, net income (loss) or any other measure of performance derived in accordance with GAAP. In addition, not all companies calculate Adjusted EBITDA in the same manner and, accordingly, the non-GAAP measures presented in this release may not be comparable to similar Adjusted EBITDA measures used by other companies.

As reported in this press release, Adjusted EBITDA was calculated for both DXL and FullBeauty as earnings for the last twelve months ended November 1, 2025 for DXL and October 25, 2025 for FullBeauty, before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, and adjusted for certain non-recurring items. Each of DXL and FullBeauty makes adjustments in its calculation of Adjusted EBITDA. Specifically, Adjusted EBITDA for DXL reflects adjustments for the impairment of assets and the accrual for estimated non-recurring legal settlement costs, while Adjusted EBITDA for FullBeauty reflects adjustments for restructuring costs, acquisitions costs, and the accrual for estimated non-recurring legal settlement costs. We believe that providing Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors to evaluate the current performance of DXL and FullBeauty, on a combined basis, and is a key metric to measure profitability and economic productivity.

Basis of Presentation for Combined Financial Information

The combined financial information presented in this press release is for illustrative purposes only and is not intended to represent “pro forma” financial information as defined by and required by Article 11 of Regulation S-X. The combined results represent a simple arithmetic summation of the historical financial results of DXL and FullBeauty for the respective periods indicated, without giving effect to any purchase accounting adjustments, financing adjustments, or other transaction-related adjustments that would be required in a compliant pro forma presentation. Consequently, this combined information does not purport to represent what the actual results of operations or financial condition of the combined company would have been had the transaction occurred on the dates indicated, nor does it purport to project the results of operations or financial condition of the combined company for any future period or as of any future date. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these combined figures as a predictor of future performance.

