LifeVantage Kicked Off 2026 With Global Kickoff, a Virtual Event Showcasing Innovation and Integration

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeVantage Corporation® (Nasdaq: LFVN), a leading health and wellness company with products designed to activate optimal health at the cellular level, announced the successful conclusion of its Global Kickoff, a virtual company-wide event that united LifeVantage Consultants worldwide and set the tone for a new year of growth, innovation, and momentum. Breakthrough was unveiled as the theme of the year—representing a shared commitment to moving beyond perceived limits. For Consultants, Breakthrough means unlocking new levels of leadership, impact, and business growth; for consumers, it reflects LifeVantage’s ongoing pursuit of scientific innovation that helps individuals experience meaningful advances in their health and wellness.

The Global Kickoff highlighted progress following the integration of LoveBiome, as well as the strength of LifeVantage’s expanded global sales force. With shared science, products, and purpose, the combined organization entered 2026 aligned around a unified vision, reinforced through global programming and follow-up regional activations in key markets.

A key announcement was the launch of Daily Activation, a new LifeVantage mobile app available to both Consultants and for the first time, customers. Introduced alongside the company’s new Activate90 Challenge, the app provides a centralized experience for tracking product usage, activation accelerators, and progress towards personal goals.

The Activate90 Challenge, which officially launches the week of January 12 and runs 12 weeks through April, is designed to support physical, mental, and financial goals for the year ahead. The challenge encourages participants to build consistent daily habits, including lifestyle practices that can be tracked directly within the Daily Activation App.

“Our Global Kickoff was about more than launching news tools – it was about uniting our community around a shared vision for 2026,” said Steve Fife, President and CEO of LifeVantage. “With the integration of LoveBiome, the introduction of the Daily Activation App, and the Activate90 challenge, we are equipping customers and our independent Consultants with science-backed solutions designed to support sustainable activation.”

Scientific Momentum and U.S. Market Highlights

Momentum shared during the Global Kickoff was reinforced by new scientific insights highlighted in the U.S. market. LifeVantage shared data supporting the strength of the Healthy Edge wellness system, which combines the most popular products from both LifeVantage Protandim® Nrf2 Synergizer® and LoveBiome P84.

In a third-party in vitro study conducted in cells, Healthy Edge activated 358 unique genes when used together, demonstrating a significantly greater impact than either product alone. Further analysis identified a subset of 29 genes positively influenced associated with increased cellular learning, adaptability, and stress resilience, reinforcing the synergistic effects of using the combined products. * Ω Ω Ω

Additional product innovations are planned throughout 2026 that include former LoveBiome products, as well as new products from LifeVantage.

For more information about the Daily Activation App, the Activate90 Challenge, upcoming regional events, and the newly released products, please visit LifeVantage.com .

About LifeVantage Corporation

LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq: LFVN), the Activation company, is a pioneer in nutrigenomics—the study of how nutrition and naturally occurring compounds can unlock your genes and the health coded within. Our products work with your unique biology and help your body make what it needs for health. The line of scientifically validated activators includes the flagship Protandim® family of products, TrueScience® Liquid Collagen, MindBody GLP-1 System™, and the comprehensive gut activator, P84. Activation-supporting nutrients such as Omega, D3+, and the Rise AM & Reset PM System®, as well as AXIO® nootropic energy drink mixes, the full TrueScience® line of skin and hair care products, and Petandim®, a pet supplement formulated to combat oxidative stress in dogs. Our independent Consultants sell our products to Customers and share the business opportunity with entrepreneurs seeking to begin their own business. LifeVantage was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah. For more information, visit www.lifevantage.com.*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Ω Ω Ω Results based on a cell culture study on key ingredients in Protandim® Nrf2 Synergizer® and P84.

Public Relations Contact:

CerconeBrownCompany

lifevantage@cerconebrown.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Reed Anderson, ICR

(646) 277-1260

reed.anderson@icrinc.com