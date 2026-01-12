Avadel Pharmaceuticals Announces that Avadel Shareholders Approve the Proposed Acquisition by Alkermes

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF THAT JURISDICTION.



DUBLIN, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: AVDL), a public limited company incorporated in Ireland (“Avadel” or the “Company”) announces today that, in relation to the previously announced offer for the Company by Alkermes plc, a public limited company incorporated in Ireland (“Alkermes”), pursuant to which Alkermes will acquire the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of the Company (the “Proposed Transaction”), the resolutions required to approve the scheme of arrangement under Chapter 1 of Part 9 of the Irish Companies Act 2014 (the “Scheme”) were passed by the requisite majorities at the scheme meeting of shareholders (the “Scheme Meeting”) and the related extraordinary general meeting of shareholders (“EGM”) held earlier today.

Full details of the resolutions passed are set out in the notices of the Scheme Meeting and EGM contained in the definitive proxy statement filed by Avadel with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on December 3, 2025 (the “Definitive Proxy Statement”). A quorum was present at each of the Scheme Meeting and the EGM, being five or more registered holders of Avadel shares holding a majority of the voting power of Avadel shares as of 5.00 p.m. (U.S. Eastern Time) on November 25, 2025, the voting record time for the Scheme Meeting and the EGM. The final results of voting on each of the proposals submitted are as follows.

SCHEME MEETING



At the Scheme Meeting, Avadel shareholders voted on the proposal described below:

1. That the Scheme in its original form or with or subject to any modification(s), addition(s) or condition(s) approved or imposed by the Irish High Court be agreed to (the “Scheme Meeting Proposal”)



Avadel shareholders approved the Scheme Meeting Proposal at the Scheme Meeting with the following results, including the percentage of votes cast for and against the Scheme Meeting Proposal:

For Against Abstain 61,861,352 97.41%

1,646,857 2.59%

160,443



In addition, of the 21 shareholders of record voting on the Scheme Meeting Proposal, 20 shareholders of record, or 95.24% of those voting, voted in favour of the proposal and one shareholder of record, or 4.76% of those voting, voted against the proposal. Accordingly, the votes cast in favour of the Scheme Meeting Proposal represented a majority in number of the shareholders of record present and voting, either in person or by proxy, and at least 75% of the value of the shares voted at the meeting, either in person or by proxy.

The Avadel shares voted in favour of and against the Scheme Meeting Proposal represented 63.03% and 1.68%, respectively, of the 98,151,471 Avadel shares outstanding as of the voting record time and entitled to vote at the Scheme Meeting.

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING



At the EGM, Avadel shareholders voted on the proposals described below:

1. To approve the Scheme and authorize the directors of Avadel to take all such actions as they consider necessary or appropriate for carrying the Scheme into effect (the “Scheme Approval Proposal”) Avadel shareholders approved the Scheme Approval Proposal at the EGM with the following results, including the percentage of votes cast for and against the Scheme Approval Proposal: For Against Abstain 62,444,065 96.53% 2,247,706 3.47% 167,662 2. To amend the Articles of Association of Avadel so that any Avadel shares that are issued on or after the voting record time to persons other than Alkermes or its nominee(s) will either be subject to the Scheme or will be immediately and automatically acquired by Alkermes and/or its nominee(s) for the scheme consideration (the “Articles of Association Amendment Proposal”) Avadel shareholders approved the Articles of Association Amendment Proposal at the EGM with the following results, including the percentage of votes cast for and against the Articles of Association Amendment Proposal:

For Against Abstain 61,808,690 95.85% 2,673,461 4.15% 377,282 3. To approve, on a non-binding, advisory basis, specified compensatory arrangements between Avadel and its named executive officers relating to the Proposed Transaction (the “Compensation Proposal”) Avadel shareholders approved the Compensation Proposal at the EGM with the following results including the percentage of votes cast for and against the Compensation Proposal:

For Against Abstain 55,489,041 86.37% 8,757,025 13.63% 613,367



About Avadel

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: AVDL) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on transforming medicines to transform lives. Avadel’s approach includes applying innovative solutions to the development of medications that address the challenges patients face with current treatment options. Avadel’s commercial product, LUMRYZ™, was approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration as the first and only once-at-bedtime oxybate for extended-release oral suspension for the treatment of cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness in patients 7 years and older with narcolepsy. For more information, please visit Avadel’s website at www.avadel.com.

Contacts:

Avadel Investor Relations:

investors@avadel.com

Precision AQ:

Austin Murtagh

Austin.Murtagh@precisionAQ.com

(212) 698-8696



