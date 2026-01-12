STUBHUB CLASS ACTION REMINDER: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds StubHub Investors of the January 23rd Class Action Lawsuit Deadline

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In StubHub (STUB) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against StubHub Holdings, Inc. (“StubHub” or the “Company”) (NYSE:STUB) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New Yorkon behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired StubHub common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, t he “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with the Company’s September 2025 initial public offering (“IPO” or the “Offering”). Investors have until January 23, 2026 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.





Allegation Details:

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that Registration Statement was materially false and/or misleading, and failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company was experiencing changes in the timing of payments to vendors; (2) those changes had a significant adverse impact on free cash flow, including trailing 12 months (“TTM”) free cash flow; (3) as a result, the Company’s free cash flow reports were materially misleading; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.





Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired StubHub shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters





