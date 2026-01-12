MKS Inc. Unveils Photonics Solutions to Advance AI, Quantum, and Biotech at Photonics West 2026

ANDOVER, Mass., Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MKS Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI), a global provider of enabling technologies that transform our world, will showcase its latest advances at Photonics West 2026 in San Francisco, CA from January 20 to 22. MKS is helping to shape the most transformative trends supported by photonics technologies, from Artificial Intelligence (AI) to quantum, biophotonics, and security applications, and will feature cutting-edge solutions from its market-leading brands – Newport™, Ophir®, and Spectra-Physics®.

“Our mission is to empower customers with precision technologies that accelerate progress across industries and science,” said John Williams, Executive Vice President & General Manager, Photonics Solutions Division. “The innovations we’re unveiling at Photonics West 2026 reflect our commitment to solving complex challenges and enabling the next wave of breakthroughs in AI, quantum, biotech, and beyond.”

Visitors to Booth #927 will experience demonstrations of next-generation photonics solutions designed to deliver unmatched precision, productivity, and scalability.

Driving Innovation at the Intersection of Industry Trends

MKS leverages its Surround the Workpiece® strategy to deliver end-to-end solutions – from comprehensive product offerings and product design to system integration and lifecycle management – helping customers optimize manufacturing precision and accelerate innovation. With this holistic approach, MKS is empowering the future of photonics. From advanced packaging for semiconductors to bioinstrumentation for healthcare and quantum-enabled systems, MKS delivers the tools behind progress – helping customers tackle their most complex challenges with confidence. A curated selection of our application-centric solution-driven approach will be showcased at the show:

AI

AI is transforming industries, and its success depends on advanced semiconductor fabrication and high-speed data infrastructure – both of which are driven by photonics. MKS ultrafast lasers and precision motion systems enable high-density interconnects for AI hardware. With deep expertise in supporting optical transceiver manufacturing, MKS delivers the tools and solutions that empower data centers to achieve the bandwidth and energy efficiency required for massive AI workloads.

Showcase Highlights:

Newport™ HybrYX™ single plane air bearing XY hybrid stages deliver exceptional accuracy, reduced vibration, and fast, stable positioning – ideal for semiconductor inspection systems.





Spectra-Physics Talon® Ace™, a powerful pulsed ns laser delivering >100 W UV and >500 µJ power with programmable pulse capability for refined process control and high-speed micromachining.





Quantum Science

Quantum computing and secure communications require atomic-level precision in device fabrication and optical control. MKS provides lasers and ultra-stable motion systems that enable the manipulation of quantum states and the fabrication of quantum devices. Our technologies deliver stability and accuracy for quantum research and industrialization.

Showcase Highlights:

Spectra-Physics Matisse® Continuous Wave Tunable Ring Lasers deliver the highest output power, ultra‑narrow linewidth, and broad tunability, ideal for high‑precision and quantum research.





Newport Non-Magnetic Vibration Tables offer exceptional vibration isolation for quantum experiments, combining excellent stability with minimal magnetic interference for precise experimental control.





Biotech Innovation

Biophotonics is transforming healthcare through advanced imaging, optical diagnostics, and laser-based treatments. These applications demand precise motion control and integrated optical systems to accelerate research and improve patient wellbeing. MKS enables this progress with intelligent automation and photonics solutions that simplify complex instrumentation and boost laboratory efficiency.

Showcase Highlights:

Spectra-Physics InSight® X3+™ is a tunable fs laser (680–1300 nm) delivering stable pulses and hands‑free operation for deeper imaging and faster discovery in life‑science and materials research.





Newport ODiate® Fluorescence Filters provide high‑performance multiband filtering with ≥96% transmission and OD ≥ 10 blocking, maximizing signal and reducing background.





Security and Surveillance

Surveillance and public safety rely on photonics for infrared imaging that delivers real-time, high-accuracy monitoring. MKS zoom lenses and IR optics ensure secure, reliable performance in most demanding environments.

Showcase Highlight:

Ophir SupIR‑X 15–300mm f/4 Lens delivers clear, stable imaging for 10 µm SXGA detectors in demanding ISR operations. Its rugged, compact design supports extenders up to 1200 mm, enabling long‑range detection beyond 26 km with a constant f/4 aperture.





Micromachining/Industrial

Advanced manufacturing for electronics, medical devices, cleantech, and precision components relies on laser-based micromachining. MKS delivers an integrated solution – combining ultrafast and high-power lasers, beam delivery systems, precision motion control, and advanced beam analysis and power measurement – to enable high-speed, high-accuracy cutting, drilling, and surface texturing across diverse materials with consistent, reliable performance. From stent cutting and flexible electronics to solar cell texturing and battery component fabrication, MKS empowers manufacturers to boost productivity, improve yield and quality, and reduce waste – supporting sustainability and Industry 4.0 initiatives.

Showcase Highlights:

Spectra-Physics IceFyre® FS UV50 Laser delivers the highest UV fs performance with >50 W output and <500 fs pulses, enabling precise, high‑throughput processing for advanced semiconductor, display, and battery applications.







Ophir 70K‑W is a compact water‑cooled power sensor measuring up to 70 kW CW (100 kW short‑term), ideal for high‑power laser testing, directed energy systems, and industrial cutting and drilling.





Join us at Booth #927 at Photonics West 2026 for live demos, expert insights, and a closer look at the technologies shaping the future.





The MKS Surround the Workpiece strategy delivers end-to-end photonics solutions, from innovative product design and integration to expert maintenance and calibration, ensuring excellence in laser-based manufacturing.

About MKS Inc.

MKS Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI) enables technologies that transform our world. We deliver foundational technology solutions to leading edge semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications. We apply our broad science and engineering capabilities to create instruments, subsystems, systems, process control solutions and specialty chemicals technology that improve process performance, optimize productivity and enable unique innovations for many of the world’s leading technology and industrial companies. Our solutions are critical to addressing the challenges of miniaturization and complexity in advanced device manufacturing by enabling increased power, speed, feature enhancement, and optimized connectivity. Our solutions are also critical to addressing ever-increasing performance requirements across a wide array of specialty industrial applications. Additional information can be found at www.mks.com.

Safe Harbor for Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 regarding the anticipated benefits of MKS solutions in photonics and related industries. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact should be considered to be forward-looking statements. Actual events or results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements set forth herein, including due to competition from larger, more advanced or more established companies, changes in global demand, fluctuations in capital spending, dependence on new product development, and the other factors described in MKS’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. MKS is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date of this press release.

Contacts:

Bill Casey

Vice President, Marketing

Telephone: +1 (630) 995-6384

Email: press@mksinst.com

Kelly Kerry, Partner

Kekst CNC

Email: kerry.kelly@kekstcnc.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bde44a66-444d-446e-a7f4-e94c8ab69d94

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ac6c00a5-06b2-47a3-bcea-d2f144a59dad

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4d426755-e958-4daf-83f7-397311a54663

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7b61fab8-d0b3-4815-b589-4517b73655f7

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fd73e2f3-3628-44ea-a390-de721312d00e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b7c9c1a8-366c-4d6c-947b-7dfcc2a653a6

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1398eb7d-df5e-4ca5-a03d-fc2b93656aae

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1d784d13-f02d-4926-a3af-0c6cf52e078e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2bf45342-045b-4e14-b19c-0ffa2878dc06

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0f15deb2-c8e8-4e4f-b83a-42a52b658d62