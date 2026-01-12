Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Blue Owl and Gauzy and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Blue Owl Capital, Inc. (NYSE:OWL) and Gauzy Ltd (NASDAQ:GAUZ). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Blue Owl Capital, Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Class Period: February 6, 2025 to November 16, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 2, 2026

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges that Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Blue Owl was experiencing a meaningful pressure on its asset base from BDC redemptions; (2) that, as a result, the Company was facing undisclosed liquidity issues; (3) that, as a result, the Company would be likely to limit or halt redemptions of certain BDCs; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Gauzy Ltd (NASDAQ:GAUZ)

Class Period: March 11, 2025 to November 13, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 6, 2026

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) three of Gauzy’s French subsidiaries lacked the financial means to meet their debts as they became due; (2) as a result, it was substantially likely insolvency proceedings would be commenced; (3) as a result, it was substantially likely a potential default under Gauzy’s existing senior secured debt facilities would be triggered; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about Gauzy’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

