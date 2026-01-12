Head of Nutrition at MyFitnessPal Shares Why Sustainable Habits Outperform Viral Nutrition Trends on YourUpdateTV: Consistency Over Perfection: The Proven Strategy for Sustainable Health Goals in 2026

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Every January, millions of people set health goals with the best intentions, only to feel overwhelmed by conflicting advice, viral diet trends, and pressure to overhaul their routines overnight. Recently, Melissa Jaeger, RD, LD, Head of Nutrition at MyFitnessPal, conducted a satellite media tour in partnership with D S Simon Media to help viewers rethink their approach and focus on what truly drives long-term success.

In today’s digital landscape, nutrition advice is everywhere, but not all of it is rooted in science. From extreme diets to trending food hacks, it can be difficult to know what works. During the segment, Jaeger emphasized that sustainable progress comes from consistency, not perfection, and from building habits people can maintain well beyond January.

Rather than quick fixes, Jaeger highlighted the importance of science-backed strategies such as consistent tracking using MyFitnessPal , personalized guidance, and realistic goal-setting. These foundational habits help individuals better understand their own patterns and make intentional choices that support lasting results, whether their goal is weight loss, muscle gain, or simply eating better.

To help people cut through nutrition noise, MyFitnessPal recently introduced the Blue Check Collection , a curated set of RD-approved, verified recipes created in partnership with professional basketball player Cameron Brink. The collection features balanced, flavorful meals people want to eat, including Cameron’s cottage cheese breakfast bowl, high-protein girl dinner, and overnight chocolate chia seed pudding. These recipes are designed to move beyond viral food trends and support sustainable, everyday eating.

Jaeger also discussed how technology is making healthy habits easier to maintain. MyFitnessPal’s AI-powered tools, such as Meal Scan and Voice Logging, allow users to log meals quickly and accurately by snapping a photo or using their voice. By making food tracking fast and easy, these tools help remove friction and support consistency, even on the busiest days.

Whether someone is focused on weight loss, muscle building, or improving overall nutrition, Jaeger stressed that success is not one-size-fits-all. Personalized tools and flexible approaches allow individuals to build habits that fit their lifestyle, rather than forcing themselves into restrictive plans that are hard to sustain.

By shifting the focus from perfection to progress, viewers were encouraged to rethink what success looks like and embrace habits that support real, lasting health improvements throughout 2026 and beyond.

About Melissa Jaeger

Melissa Jaeger, RD, LD is the Head of Nutrition at MyFitnessPal, where she provides strategic guidance to product and marketing teams, translating evidence-based nutrition science into actionable guidance for millions of members worldwide. She serves as a key voice for the brand across global media outlets, helping to enhance MyFitnessPal’s credibility as the leading nutrition platform.

Prior to MyFitnessPal, Melissa spent over 9 years as a retail dietitian at Hy-Vee grocery stores, one of the Midwest's largest employee-owned supermarket chains, where she educated and empowered diverse consumer populations on nutrition and wellness. In 2024, she was named Recognized Young Dietitian of the Year by the Minnesota Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, honoring her leadership and dedication to promoting health and nutritional status across communities.

Melissa holds specialized expertise in weight management and gut health and earned her Bachelor of Arts in Nutrition from the College of Saint Benedict, completing her dietetic internship through Iowa State University.

About MyFitnessPal

MyFitnessPal is the #1 global nutrition and food tracking app founded in 2005 with a mission to help people around the world reach their health goals through better food choices by providing knowledge, motivation, and a sense of progress. Supporting nearly 1 million people in reaching their nutrition and fitness goals every year and with a community of over 280 million members in over 120 countries, MyFitnessPal offers members one of the world’s most comprehensive nutrition and food tracking platforms, allowing them to track their food, create personalized and goal-driven meal plans, record exercise activity, and log their weight. With one of the largest food databases in the world comprising over 20 million foods, access to over 2,000 recipes, and over 35 connected fitness partners, MyFitnessPal provides members with the tools for positive healthy change.

