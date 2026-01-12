Green Box Announces 2026 Artist Residency Cohort

Green Mountain Falls, CO, USA, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GREEN MOUNTAIN FALLS, COLORADO – Green Box is proud to announce the artists selected for its 2026 Artist Residency Program. Chosen from a competitive national and international pool, the 2026 cohort represents a diverse range of disciplines including contemporary dance, choreography, painting, fabric-based installation, photography, opera, Colcha embroidery, and digital media. Artists will be in residence throughout 2026 in the mountain community of Green Mountain Falls, Colorado.

This cohort reflects Green Box’s continued growth as a multidisciplinary arts incubator supporting artists from around the world. Now in its seventh year, the residency program provides artists with up to 30 days of uninterrupted time, space, and resources to develop new work in the foothills of Pikes Peak.

"All of us at Green Box are continually inspired by the hundreds of compelling proposals we receive annually from throughout the world for our residency program. Our 2026 cohort represents a stunning class of artists and ensembles who are destined to investigate and develop stirring artistic projects. From our perspective, the state of the arts in 2026 is in excellent shape, and we are thrilled to support these creative projects." says Scott RC Levy, Executive Director of Green Box.

2026 Artists in Residence

2nd Best Dance Company – A contemporary dance-theater company known for physically rigorous, emotionally accessible work that blends virtuosity, humor, and narrative. The company will develop new choreographic material during its residency.

Cory Feder – A multidisciplinary artist working across Colcha embroidery, ceramics, drawing, painting, and animation. Feder will explore storytelling traditions connected to Asian history in Colorado and New Mexico through their Colcha practice.

Ziba Rajabi – An Iranian-born visual artist whose practice focuses on painting, drawing, and fabric-based installation. Rajabi is the recipient of multiple national awards and has exhibited widely in the United States and internationally.

Gilgamesh (Danny Sherrard, Rocky Duval, and Doug Balliett) – An interdisciplinary trio developing an evening-length performance of The Epic of Gilgamesh, combining poetry, classical vocals, and historically informed musical composition.

Sari Soininen – A Finnish fine art photographer known for vibrant, dreamlike imagery created through color gels, flash, and long exposure techniques. Her work has been exhibited internationally and published in major global outlets.

Liberty Styles – A New York City-based artist working at the intersection of tap dance, theater, and electronic music. Their practice draws from DIY dance and music communities in the U.S. and Europe.

Jungmin Cha – A Korean artist working with digital media, video, and 3D processes. Her work examines the relationship between virtual systems and lived experience through animation, found footage, and computational structures.

Previous Green Box Resident Artists include American Ballet Theatre, Bill Frisell, Neena Pathak, Parker Yamasaki, Yasuaki Onishi, and CoCo Ree Lemery

About Green Box

Since Green Box launched in 2009, it has grown into a year-round celebration of visual and performing arts for visitors from Colorado and around the world. The summer festival's hallmarks of accessibility and experimentation in a spectacular natural setting offer curious audiences a fresh and playful approach to some of the most compelling dance, public art and music being produced today. Green Box is an incubator of multidisciplinary visual and performing arts. With an active Artist Residency Program, educational offerings, and creative experiences for audiences of all ages, Green Box seeks to enrich and engage its community and visitors for generations to come. The organization has developed partnerships with the local school district and community organizations to enhance its reach, furthering its commitment to nurturing creativity and appreciation for different perspectives.

About Green Mountain Falls, CO and Area Attractions

At an altitude of 7,800 ft., Green Mountain Falls is home to various festivals and events year-round. Most notably, however, it is known for the nationally-acclaimed Green Box Arts Festival. Surrounded by the Pike National Forest on three sides, the town is located near popular area attractions including the Cave of the Winds, Manitou Cliff Dwellings, Garden of the Gods, Pikes Peak and the Manitou and Pikes Peak Cog Railway. An extremely popular hiking destination, visitors also enjoy fishing, swimming, biking, tennis courts and ice skating in winter, as well as the town's unique restaurants, pubs and shops. The town is just 20 minutes away from the center of Colorado Springs, and closer to Manitou Springs, Woodland Park and other Ute Pass communities such as Cascade and Chipita Park. The Town's focal point is an 1890 Victorian gazebo on an island in a small lake stocked with fish.

