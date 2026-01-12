KRAKacquisition Corp Announces Filing of Registration Statement on Form S-1 for Proposed Initial Public Offering

Cheyenne WY, USA, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KRAKacquisition Corp, a newly organized blank check company (commonly referred to as a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC) incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company (the “Company”), today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) relating to its proposed initial public offering.

KRAKacquisition Corp was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company has not selected any specific business combination target and has not, nor has anyone on its behalf, engaged in any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any business combination target.

The proposed initial public offering is expected to consist of 25,000,000 units. Each unit is expected to have an offering price of $10.00 and consist of one Class A ordinary share and one-fourth of one redeemable warrant. KRAKacquisition Corp expects to apply to list its units on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “KRAQU.”

Santander is acting as the sole book-running manager for the proposed IPO. The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from Santander by email at equity-syndicate@santander.us, by telephone at 833-818-1602, or from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. The securities described therein may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. Copies of the registration statement may be obtained by visiting the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov .

About KRAKacquisition Corp

KRAKacquisition Corp is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more operating businesses. The Company is sponsored by an affiliate of Kraken.



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the proposed initial public offering and KRAKacquisition Corp’s search for a business combination. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the Company will ultimately complete a business combination transaction. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the Company’s offering filed with the SEC. Copies of these documents are available on the SEC’s website, at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.