Terrafina Announces Expiration of Tender Offer for Any and All of Its Outstanding 4.962% Senior Notes Due 2029

Mexico City, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Banco Actinver, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Actinver, División Fiduciaria, exclusively in its capacity as trustee under the Irrevocable Trust Agreement No. 6274 (formerly Irrevocable Trust Agreement F/00939) (“ Terrafina ”) (BMV: TERRA13), a leading Mexican industrial real estate investment trust (“ FIBRA ”) dedicated to the acquisition, development, lease, and management of industrial real estate properties in Mexico, announced today that its previously announced cash tender offer (the “ Tender Offer ”) for any and all of its outstanding 4.962% Notes due 2029 (the “ Notes ”) has expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on January 12, 2026 (the “ Expiration Date ”).

The Tender Offer was made pursuant to an offer to purchase dated January 6, 2026 (the “ Offer to Purchase ”) and the related notice of guaranteed delivery (the “ Notice of Guaranteed Delivery ”, together with the Offer to Purchase, the “ Offer Documents ”), which set forth the terms of the Tender Offer. The following table sets forth certain information relating to the Tender Offer:

Title of Security CUSIP No. ISINs Principal Amount Outstanding Tender Offer Consideration

(per U.S.$1,000 principal amount) 4.962% Senior Notes due 2029 144A: 17162L AB7



Reg S: P26054 AB5 144A: US17162LAB71



Reg S: USP26054AB59 U.S.$500,000,000 U.S.$1,028.95



As of the Expiration Date, according to information provided by D.F. King & Co., Inc., (i) a total of U.S.$439,452,000 aggregate principal amount of the Notes had been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn, and (ii) a total of U.S.$2,203,000 aggregate principal amount of the Notes had been received pursuant to the procedures as set forth in the Notices of Guaranteed Delivery and remain subject to the satisfaction of the delivery requirements under such procedures by the holders of the Notes.

Terrafina has accepted for purchase all Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to the Expiration Date. Terrafina expects to pay the Tender Offer Consideration plus the accrued and unpaid interest on the Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn on January 15, 2026, subject to the terms and conditions described in the Offer Documents.

For additional information regarding the terms of the Tender Offer, please contact the dealer managers for the Tender Offer (the “ Dealer Managers ”), BBVA Securities Inc. at +1 (800) 422-8692 (toll-free) or +1 (212) 728-2303 (collect), BofA Securities, Inc. at +1 (888) 292-0070 (toll-free) or +1 (646) 855-8988 (collect), J.P. Morgan Securities LLC at +1 (866) 846-2874 (toll-free) or +1 (212) 834-7279 (collect) or Scotia Capital (USA) Inc. at +1 (800) 372-3930 (toll-free) or +1 (212) 225-5501 (collect).

All deliveries and correspondence sent to the Tender and Information Agent should be directed to D.F. King & Co., Inc., 28 Liberty Street, 53rd Floor, New York, New York 10005, or by email to terrafina@dfking.com.

Neither the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, any U.S. state securities commission nor any regulatory authority of any other country has approved or disapproved of the Tender Offer, passed upon the merits or fairness of the Tender Offer or passed upon the adequacy or accuracy of the disclosure in the Offer Documents.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to purchase or a solicitation of acceptance of the offer to purchase, which were made only pursuant to the terms and conditions contained in the Offer Documents.

About Terrafina

Terrafina (BMV: TERRA13) is a Mexican real estate investment trust formed primarily to acquire, develop, lease and manage industrial real estate properties in Mexico. Terrafina’s portfolio consists of attractive, strategically located warehouses and other light manufacturing properties throughout the Central, Bajío and Northern regions of Mexico. Terrafina’s principal executive offices are located at Paseo de los Tamarindos 90, Torre 2, 22nd Floor, Bosques de las Lomas, C.P. 05120, CDMX, México.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the industry and markets in which Terrafina operates, management’s beliefs and assumptions made by management. Such statements involve uncertainties that could significantly impact results. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “will,” “believes,” “potential,” “estimates,” “should,” “would” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, which generally are not historical in nature. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Although we believe the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be attained and therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Terrafina undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements appearing in this release.

DISCLAIMER

This press release must be read in conjunction with the Offer Documents. This announcement and the Offer Documents contain important information which must be read carefully before any decision is made with respect to the Tender Offer. If any holder of Notes has any doubt as to the action it should take, it is recommended to seek its own legal, tax, accounting and financial advice, including as to any tax consequences, immediately from its stockbroker, bank manager, attorney, accountant or other independent financial or legal adviser. Any holder of Notes whose Notes are held on its behalf by a broker, dealer, bank, custodian, trust company or other nominee or intermediary must contact such entity if such holder wishes to participate in the Tender Offer. None of the Terrafina, its Manager or Technical Committee, the Dealer Managers, the Tender and Information Agent and any person who controls, or is a director, officer, employee or agent of, such persons, or any affiliate of such persons, makes any recommendation as to whether holders of Notes should participate in the Tender Offer.

Contacts:

Alexandra Violante, Vice President, Finance, aviolante@prologis.com, +52 55 1105 2955