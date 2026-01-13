LAKE Investigation: Investors Encouraged to Contact Kirby McInerney LLP

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors its investigation on behalf of Lakeland Industries, Inc. (“Lakeland” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:LAKE) investors concerning the Company’s and/or members of its senior management’s possible violation of the federal securities laws or other unlawful business practices.

On December 9, 2025, the Company reported third quarter earnings, including “net sales of $47.6 million for Q3 2026, with adjusted EBITDA, excluding FX, at $200,000—a decrease of $4.5 million or 95% compared with the prior year period.” Further, “net loss was $16 million or ($1.64) per basic and diluted share versus net income of $100,000 or $0.01 per share in the prior-year quarter.” During Lakeland’s third-quarter earnings call, the Company’s CEO, James Jenkins, attributed results in part to “delays in certification.” Jenkins further revealed “we knew that, that certification was coming in March of ‘26.” On this news, the price of Lakeland shares declined by $5.85 per share, or approximately 38.97%, from $15.01 per share on December 9, 2025 to close at $9.16 on December 10, 2025.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Lakeland securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

