Oak Valley Community Bank Announces Leadership Team Promotions

OAKDALE, Calif., Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ: OVLY), the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank and its Eastern Sierra Community Bank division, today announced the promotions of Bill Nunes to Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer, and Jose Sabala to Senior Vice President, Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) Officer.

Bill Nunes — Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer

Nunes joined the Bank in 2005 and most recently served as Senior Vice President, Marketing Manager, overseeing both the Marketing and Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) departments. Throughout his tenure, he has been instrumental in elevating Oak Valley’s brand while advancing community-focused initiatives. His promotion reflects his role in developing and executing the Bank’s marketing and brand strategy, including advertising, communications, public relations, and strategic partnerships.

“Bill is a proven leader whose perspective and collaborative approach have made a measurable impact across our organization,” said Rick McCarty, President and Chief Operating Officer of Oak Valley Community Bank. “He is a strategic thinker with a deep understanding of our markets, our communities, and the critical role brand reputation plays in driving growth.”

Nunes currently serves on the board of Second Harvest of the Greater Valley and on the board of trustees for the Gallo Center for the Arts. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing and Finance and an MBA from California State University, Stanislaus, and is a graduate of Pacific Coast Banking School. He resides in Patterson with his wife and family.

Jose Sabala — Senior Vice President, CRA Officer

Since joining the Bank in 2018, Sabala has significantly enhanced the Bank’s CRA program through expanded outreach and strategic community partnerships. He oversees CRA compliance and execution, ensuring the program aligns with both regulatory expectations and Oak Valley’s mission to serve and strengthen its communities. His efforts have supported economic development and improved access to credit for low- and moderate-income individuals, families, businesses, and neighborhoods across the Bank’s service areas.

“Jose provides exceptional leadership of our CRA program and is widely respected for his impact on community relationships,” McCarty said. “His ability to create meaningful, results-driven engagement is vital as the Bank continues to grow, ensuring our CRA efforts deliver real benefits for the communities we serve.”

Sabala is deeply involved in local community organizations, serving as Board Vice President of City Ministry Network, Board Chair of Access Plus Capital, a Grants committee member of the San Joaquin Community Foundation, and a board member of both the California Community Economic Development Association (CCEDA) and the Modesto Junior College Foundation. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management from the University of Phoenix and resides in Modesto with his wife and children.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates Oak Valley Community Bank & their Eastern Sierra Community Bank division, through which it offers a variety of loan and deposit products to individuals and small businesses. They currently operate through 19 conveniently located branches: Oakdale, Turlock, Stockton, Patterson, Ripon, Escalon, Manteca, Tracy, Sacramento, Roseville, Lodi, two branches in Sonora, three branches in Modesto, and three branches in the Eastern Sierra division which includes Bridgeport, Mammoth Lakes, and Bishop.

For more information, call 1-866-844-7500 or visit www.ovcb.com.

Contact: Chris Courtney/Rick McCarty Phone: (209) 848-BANK (2265), (866) 844-7500

www.ovcb.com





