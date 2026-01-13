Aurigo Accelerates Growth Strategy with Appointment of Veteran HR Executive Divya Kiran

BANGALORE, India, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurigo Software, the leading provider of capital planning and construction management software for infrastructure and private owners, announced the appointment of Divya Kiran as Vice President, Human Resources. In this role, Divya will build and lead Aurigo’s global HR function, aligning organizational design, leadership development, and performance frameworks with its unified product, engineering, and customer experience operating model. As the company moves toward more integrated, outcome-driven teams, it is strengthening the people practices and systems needed to support this approach globally.

Divya brings over two decades of strategic leadership experience, helping technology companies navigate transitions during periods of growth and structural change. She has held senior HR leadership roles at some of the world's leading technology organizations, including Google, Hike Messenger, Ericsson, Myntra, and Rakuten Group. One of the early HR executives at Google India, Divya, partnered closely with leadership to build foundational organizational and staffing processes, contributing to a 90% employee satisfaction score through targeted retention and people development initiatives.

“As Aurigo scales, disciplined execution depends on clear accountability and repeatable operating frameworks,” said Balaji Sreenivasan, CEO and founder of Aurigo Software. “Establishing a global HR function is a deliberate investment in governance, leadership depth, and organizational rigor. Divya will partner with the executive leadership team to build the systems required to sustain performance, manage complexity, and drive long-term value creation.”

Divya brings deep expertise in building scalable HR systems and delivering measurable business outcomes, which are core to Aurigo’s next phase of growth. She has led multi-region HR operations across APAC and EMEA, built high-performing teams across tech, product, and enterprise functions, and championed diversity and inclusion initiatives. Divya has completed the Global Fellow Program in Talent Management at the Wharton School and a Global Lead Tech MBA from EADA Business School.

“Joining Aurigo at this turning point, as the company expands worldwide, is energizing,” said Divya. “I start with listening—understanding what truly helps teams deliver their best work—then design people strategies that improve collaboration and make execution simpler. I’m looking forward to working alongside Aurigo’s strong talent and shaping an environment where individuals grow and the business gains momentum together.”

Aurigo has expanded rapidly in recent years, driven by increasing demand for capital planning and construction management software. The company’s solutions are used by customers across various industries, including transportation, utilities, healthcare, retail, and government, helping to manage projects throughout North America and now expanding into new geographies. Recent AI-driven advancements are opening new avenues for growth, enabling teams to deepen domain expertise, focus on higher-value work, and build future-ready skills as Aurigo scales globally.

About Aurigo Software

Aurigo builds software that helps build the world. Aurigo provides modern, cloud-based solutions for capital infrastructure and private owners to help them plan with confidence and build with quality. With more than $450 billion of capital programs under management, Aurigo’s solutions are trusted by over 300 customers in transportation, water and utilities, healthcare, higher education, and the government, with over 40,000 projects across North America. Aurigo helps capital program executives make better decisions based on proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning technology. Aurigo is a privately held U.S. corporation headquartered in Austin, Texas, with global offices in Canada and India. Learn more at www.aurigo.com.

