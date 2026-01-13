Avenue Living Announces $400 Million Senior Unsecured Debenture Offering

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avenue Living (2014) LP (“Avenue Living”) announced today that it has priced an offering (the “Offering”) of $400 million aggregate principal amount of Series C senior unsecured debentures (the “Debentures”) to be issued at par and due July 15, 2029.

The Offering is expected to close on or about January 15, 2026. The Debentures will bear interest at a fixed annual rate of 4.653% per annum, payable in equal semi-annual instalments in arrears on July 15 and January 15 in each year, commencing on July 15, 2026, until maturity, unless redeemed at an earlier date. The Debentures will rank equally with all other unsecured and unsubordinated indebtedness.

The Debentures are being offered on a private placement basis in each of the provinces of Canada led by RBC Capital Markets and including BMO Capital Markets, CIBC Capital Markets, and TD Securities.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used to refinance existing indebtedness and for general corporate purposes.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Debentures. The Debentures have not been approved or disapproved by any regulatory authority. The Debentures have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities law, and may not be offered or sold within the United States, or to or for the account of United States persons.

About Avenue Living Group

Avenue Living Group is a property owner-operator with over C$9 billion in assets under management across 22 states in the U.S. and seven provinces in Canada. The firm’s multi-family division manages more than 23,000 doors throughout the North American heartland. Its self-storage fund, Mini Mall, owns and operates approximately 12.9 million square feet of self-storage space, while its agriculture fund manages 50,000 acres of farmland. Avenue Living Group focuses on long-term investments in asset classes that impact the lives of everyday North Americans. The firm has strategically built an institutional, proprietary platform that sets it apart from its peers, enabling a customer-centric management model that drives value for its customers, investors, and employees.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to Avenue Living including the timing of closing of the Offering and the intended use of the net proceeds of the Offering. These statements generally can be identified by use of forward-looking words such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “intends”, “believe” or “continue” or the negative thereof or similar variations. The actual results and performance discussed herein could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include, among other things, financing and interest rates, general economic and market conditions and other relevant factors. Unless otherwise stated, all forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except as required by applicable law, Avenue Living has no obligation to update such statements.

All financial figures are in Canadian dollars.

For more information, please contact:

Tammy Cho

Chief Communications and Marketing Officer

tcho@avenueliving.ca